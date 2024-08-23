Sept. 26th: Free Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Open House & Volunteers Needed for Wright Stuff Century to Support Bikes for Kids – September 1st!
Visit Bikes for Kids Wisconsin on Thursday,
September 26 between 4-6:30pm for an open house.
Learn more about our work as a bicycle-based transportation nonprofit, gather with like-minded individuals, and tour the largest bike center in Wisconsin! Snacks and beverages will be available, and the event is open to all. We hope to see you there! Click on this link for more information: LEARN MORE
Wright Stuff Century:
16 VOLUNTEERS STILL NEEDED ON SEPT. 1
|Wright Stuff Century takes place on Sunday, September 1 with three distance options available: 100 miles | 60 miles | 30 miles. This signature event of the Bombay Bicycle Club is now in its 47th year. The ride embodies the spirit of the renowned Driftless region with challenging climbs, beautiful views and quiet country roads, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin and Unity Chapel. All routes start at Brigham County Park at 3160 County Highway F in Blue Mounds. CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER! Bikes for Kids Wisconsin has been selected as the charitable partners for the Wright Stuff! We’ll be working to recruit volunteers to help at refreshment stations on September 1st. Stay tuned! LEARN MORE