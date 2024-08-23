Sept. 26th: Free Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Open House & Volunteers Needed for Wright Stuff Century to Support Bikes for Kids – September 1st!

Wright Stuff Century takes place on Sunday, September 1 with three distance options available: 100 miles | 60 miles | 30 miles. This signature event of the Bombay Bicycle Club is now in its 47th year. The ride embodies the spirit of the renowned Driftless region with challenging climbs, beautiful views and quiet country roads, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin and Unity Chapel. All routes start at Brigham County Park at 3160 County Highway F in Blue Mounds. CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER! Bikes for Kids Wisconsin has been selected as the charitable partners for the Wright Stuff! We’ll be working to recruit volunteers to help at refreshment stations on September 1st. Stay tuned! LEARN MORE