Birkie Events, Skiing & More, Opening & Coming Up!

Join us February 19 – 22, 2025! Barnebirkie, Jr. Birkie, Barkie Birkie, Giant Ski,

& ParaBirkie Registration Opening Soon!

Biking is awesome year-round, so keep the momentum going this winter—stay fit and have fun by embracing the ride, no matter how chilly it gets!

Birkie Trail Run – Sept 28th!

Don’t miss out on a great way to prepare for Birkie Week by joining the

Icebug Birkie Trail Run on September 28th!



It’s a fantastic opportunity to get some cross-training in and enjoy a fun event. Register soon to pick up this year’s exclusive T-shirt at Bib Pickup. It’s never too late to join us—sign up now!



Make sure to join us the evening before for the Trail Running Film Festival. We’re thrilled to present an outdoor movie experience under the stars. We can’t wait to see you there!



Join us for the Mt. Telemark Enduro on October 12th!



New trails at Mt. Telemark Village?! Let’s put them to good use! Introducing the first Mt. Telemark Enduro! Join us October 12th at the Trek Trails Powered by OTM for a new fall Enduro event!



We will have 2 categories: Beginner/Sport & Expert.

All runs will start from the upper hub at the top of Jumpticus.



Register now! this is limited to the first 50 people!



ICYMI: Submit your design! Are you a Birkie enthusiast AND an artist? The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is currently seeking design proposals for the 2025 – 51st American Birkebeiner poster. You could design the imagery that starts the Birkie on the next 50 years!



Deadline for proposal submission is September 20th.



Help Save Prince Haakon!



Grab a couple of friends or family and become the next Inga and Warriors! Each year, a trio of skiers is selected to portray Prince Haakon’s mother, Inga, and the Birkebeiner warriors Torstein and Skjervald.

Each member of the winning group will also receive a free Birkie or Korte race entry for the current year or the following year if they have already registered for 2025.



Mt. Telemark Village – The biggest thing the Birkie has ever done!