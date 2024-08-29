Wisconsin NICA Festival Guide, Sept. Thru Oct. 2024

Renee Griswald

Gear up for an electrifying experience at CABLE CONQUEST at Mt. Telemark Village, the ultimate hub for outdoor enthusiasts! Known for hosting iconic events like the Slumberland American Birkebeiner, the Lumberjack Run, the Fat Bike Birkie, and the Epic Bike Fest, this legendary venue is the perfect backdrop for the WI Interscholastic Cycling League’s season opener!



Get ready to tackle a thrilling race course that winds through scenic ski trails and heart-pounding singletrack. Whether you’re racing, cheering from the sidelines, camping out, or just visiting for the day, you’ll be immersed in the stunning beauty of Wisconsin’s Northwoods.



But that’s just the beginning! We’ve planned a weekend packed with adventure rides and activities, offering the perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends from across the League.



So, grab your gear, jump in the car and tune in to our NEW PODCAST SERIES below about our festival weekends, staring out with all you need to know about Cable Conquest!

Renee Griswold, League Director

Angela Brooks, Program Manager/Race Director

The 2024 Festival Guide has all the info you need for our exciting fall weekends. Take a moment to read it so your family is fully prepared, and save the link for future reference. Your coaches will provide specific details about your team’s plans for each weekend.

Click Here: 2024 Festival Guide →

The Festival Guide contains details on Teen Trail Corps, Adventure and GRiT activities for each weekend. GRiT athletes and coaches, we will be tye-dying at Telemark so bring a white, cotton something for that fun.

SEASON PASS AND CABLE CONQUEST REGISTRATION CLOSES THURSDAY AT 11:59PM, 8/29. NO ONSITE REGISTRATION SO PLAN AHEAD!

New for 2024: Student-athletes attending any part of any MTB Festival Weekend must purchase a Festival Pass in Pitzone. This includes the Adventure Ride, GRiT Ride, Pre-Ride or any off-the-bike activities.



Festival Season Pass $300: Ideal for those attending at least 4 of 7 Festivals. This all-inclusive pass covers all Festival activities and requires a one-time registration by 11:59pm on Thursday, August 29.



Enjoy all Festivals without on-site check-in. This pass is available only until August 29 and saves you the cost of 3 Festivals!



Festival Selective Pass $75-$525: Perfect for those attending only a few Festivals. Register for individual Festivals by 11:59pm on the Thursday before each event. Check-in is required at each Festival to pick up your entry sticker. Both passes include race registration, but racing is optional. The Season Pass covers only one half-league race (Lowes Creek or Minooka, but not both). Passes do not include team fees or camping. Refunds are only for verified injuries.



Not sure which pass to choose? The Season Pass offers the best value and simplifies your registration for the whole season…go with it!

CAMPING AT MT. TELEMARK VILLAGE

Camping reservations are team based. Contact your Team Camping Planner for details specific to your team.



Reminder, we are CARRY-IN/CARRY-OUT. Be prepared to bag your own trash and recycling and bring it home with you. Leave no trace!



Please note that water is only available in the Infield, and there’s no vehicle access to water from the camping area. We highly recommend bringing all the water you’ll need for the weekend.



The camping area at Telemark is about a half-mile from the race start using the paved roller ski trail from camping. While biking might seem convenient, there is not space for extra bikes in the infield and spectators cannot ride near or on the course, so pack your walking shoes and enjoy the hike. Pack bug spray, sunscreen, water, and other essentials with you to minimize trips back to the campsite.

TEAM PITZONE & DAY-OF PARKING

The Team Pitzone, located near the race start, is your team headquarters. Relax, warm-up, get tune-ups, and prep for team activities and your race. Parking will be near the Cable Union Airport, so please follow all signs and avoid the active airstrip. A drop-off/pick-up area and accessible parking spots are available near the start/finish for those who need them. If you’re camping, please walk to the race start and leave your vehicle at the campsite as parking is limited.

BE PART OF THE ACTION….VOLUNTEER!

Here’s the deal: We can’t pull off these races without the amazing support of our teams, parents, families, and friends—our volunteers. We need YOU! Volunteering is easy, fun, and you won’t miss your athlete’s race. Whether you’re setting up, directing traffic, serving as a crossing guard, organizing athletes before their race, or helping at the finish line, there’s a role for everyone. And with just an hour or two of your time, you’ll help the event run smoothly. So, which volunteer spot suits you? Check out your athlete’s race schedule, decide how much time you can give, and find a role that sounds fun. Training is provided, so feel free to try something new! Questions? Contact Volunteer Coordinator, Allie, for assistance.

Volunteer sign-up is available.

PERFORMERS NEEDED

Do you sing or play an instrument? Have a small ensemble? Share your talents during event weekends! The NICA WI League invites student athletes, coaches, school groups, and even family members to perform the National Anthem before each race category. Vocalists, instrumentalists, solos, or small ensembles—everyone's welcome!

ASK A HELP DESK…. Questions about happenings in the WI League, contact the WI League Help Desk Coaches, questions about Coach Education and Licensing, contact NICA Coach Help Desk.

HELP US ROCK ON INTO THE FUTURE

The WI League is conducting an economic impact study of our event weekends, and we need your input! After each event, keep an eye out for a short survey in your email or scan the QR codes on Rock On Chicken signs at the venues. It only takes 3 minutes to complete. Your feedback will help showcase the positive impact NICA has on communities across Wisconsin, paving the way for more MTB fun statewide!

Thank you!

WI NICA BORAH STORE NOW OPEN

WI NICA League Gold Sponsor, BORAH, is opening a store with special jerseys at discounted prices for 2024 for GRiT, Adventure and Teen Trail Corps and one with a map of the festival venues.

These optional jerseys, available in various cuts/styles and with custom options, are great for practice and for when participating in WI NICA activities. We are making way for our new WI NICA swag vendor, TC, with a HUGE SALE on existing WI NICA League t-shirts, sweatshirts and more during the Mt Telemark Village Cable Conquest Festival. Cash or card…don’t miss it!

Check them out!

BORAH WI NICA STORE