Oct. 12: Ice Age Trail Leaf Stomp Friends of the Kettle Moraine Fundraiser!

Leaf Stomp: Fundraiser for the Friends of the Kettle Moraine, Saturday, October 12, Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit

Register by September 13 for lowest price! Registration Link below!

Join us for a beautiful fall, non-competitive hike along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail through the Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit. Pick a route. A shuttle will take you from the Mauthe Lake Recreation Area to the starting spot for your route. Then you will hike back to Mauthe Lake. Snacks and drinks will be available every five to seven miles along the trail as well as other services. The Ice Age Trail is a rugged trail with many hills and uneven trail tread.

For the 22-mile and 15-mile routes, we recommend that hikers be over the age of 16. Hikers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

NO dogs are allowed at the Leaf Stomp. The event will happen sun, wind, or rain.

Routes, Times, and Fees

22-mile route starts at County Road P parking lot near Glenbeulah

15-mile route starts at the Greenbush Group Camp

Check In: 6:00-6:45 am Shuttle Leaves: 7:00 am

Cost: $40/person (includes lunch) Register by September 13

Recommended minimum Age: 16 years old

10-mile route begins at Sandy Ridge Road south of Kewaskum

Check In: 7:00-8:15 am Shuttle Leaves: 8:30 am

Cost: $35/person register by September 13

5-mile route begins at East Moraine Road parking lot

Check In: 8:15-9:15 am Shuttle Leaves: 9:30 am

Cost: $35/person register by September 13

Fees increase by $5/person from September 14-October 4.

Registration is closed October 5-12.

To register go to/click on:

Leaf Stomp

For more information go to:

kmnorthfriends.org

Or email:

[email protected]