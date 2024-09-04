Sept. 22nd: Worldwide 5K/10K Run for the Rainforest!

Heading up Team Orangutan – Steven Cree. On-screen, Steven is known for his extensive range of roles across television, film, and stage, as Ian Murray in the popular worldwide hit Outlander, Gallowglass in A Discovery of Witches and appearances in blockbusters such as Outlaw King and Terminator: Dark Fate.

But beyond the backlot, Steven is a well-respected figure in the entertainment industry and among environmental advocates for his support of conservation initiatives aimed at preserving wildlife and natural habitats. Steven often uses his platform to raise awareness about critical ecological issues.

Run your 5K or 10K anywhere on behalf of the Rain Forests!

Following his successful Sky Dive for International Animal Rescue in 2023, Steven is now lacing up his running shoes for a new and meaningful challenge. On Sunday, 22nd September, Steven will head up ‘Team Orangutan’ and participate in The Rainforest Run, organized by IAR, a global initiative to protect rainforests and the incredible wildlife they house.

Talking about the event, Steven said:

“I am proud to be running in support of International Animal Rescue. Not only do they save animals from suffering, but they also rehabilitate and release them back into the wild and work to protect their precious natural habitats. Their vision is a world where humans and animals coexist in sustainable ecosystems. Their mission is to build awareness and implement effective systems such that habitats and animals are protected.”

When asked about his ‘why’ for participating in the Rainforest Run, Steven said:

“I’ve always loved animals and have become ever more conscious about the environment. The Rainforest Run gives me a tangible way to contribute and raise awareness about the critical need to protect rainforests and the animals that depend on them. The Rainforest Run is a brilliant way for anyone to start running for a good cause, as participants can run, jog, or walk a 5k or 10k distance, all while raising vital funds. The Rainforest Run symbolizes the collective power of individuals, regardless of their geographical location, to effect lasting change on a global scale. Together, we can make a difference. Please sign up.”

The Rainforest Run is a unique event that calls upon individuals worldwide to impact our planet’s future positively. The Rainforest Run is not just an individual endeavor but an opportunity for everyone, whether an individual, a team, or even four-legged companions, to unite for a common cause. By raising funds through this event, participants will directly support International Animal Rescue’s efforts to conserve rainforests and their essential ecosystems.

Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue, said, “With the pressing need to address environmental concerns, The Rainforest Run, being virtual, serves as a way for people to join hands, albeit virtually, to make a real difference in preserving our natural world. We are so grateful to Steven and all our other supporters for taking part. Also, thanks to The Rainforest Run sponsors, Meridian.”

“The Rainforest Run is a perfect place to start on the fitness ladder. It’s a £10/$13 sign-up fee, and you can run as little or as far as you like, making it a brilliant event for all the family. And, as a virtual run, you can run where and when it suits you. The feel-good factor you’ll get from taking part is worth the small sign-up fee alone,” added Steven.

For more information about the Rainforest Run and how you can participate, visit https://www.therainforestrun.org/

Date: Sunday, 22nd September 2024

Distance: 5k or 10k

Location: Virtual – participants can run, jog, or walk anywhere in the world

Registration Fee: £10/$13, which includes planting a tree in the Indonesian rainforest, a personalised digital certificate, and a 50% discount code for Rainforest Run t-shirts.

Fundraising Target: £50/$64, with exciting incentives for various fundraising milestones. Participants raising £100/$100/€100 or more will be entered into a FREE prize draw to win a special IAR bundle.

Participants will be part of a global movement, receiving inspirational emails and support leading up to the challenge. Once the fundraising target is met and the run is complete, participants will be awarded a brand new Rainforest Run medal.

Why the Rainforest Run is Crucial:

Rainforests are vital in combating climate change and biodiversity loss. They are our best defense against rising global temperatures. By participating in the Rainforest Run, individuals contribute to saving “the lungs of the planet” and ensuring a sustainable future.

International Animal Rescue’s efforts include rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife, restoring rainforests, and protecting natural habitats. The organization’s rescue centers have helped over 100 species, with ongoing initiatives in places like Costa Rica. Their comprehensive approach combines rescue, rehabilitation, reforestation, and community education.

About International Animal Rescue:

International Animal Rescue is a global organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals suffering from injury, illness, and cruelty. The organization also works to protect the natural habitats of these animals and raise awareness about the importance of conservation. Through events like the Rainforest Run, International Animal Rescue mobilizes people worldwide to take action for the well-being of animals and the environment. www.internationalanimalrescue.org