Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Calls on Dane County to Donate Gently Used Bicycles to Support Financially Challenged Families

Kristie GoForth

Madison, WI – Bikes for Kids Wisconsin, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the use of bicycle-based transportation for everyone in Wisconsin through access, low-cost repairs, and education, is reaching out to Dane County residents to encourage the donation of gently used bicycles of all sizes and styles for their bike donation drive on Saturday, October 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Donated bikes will support their annual bike giveaway efforts in March and April of 2025. Bikes can be dropped off at the organization’s bike center on the south side of Madison at 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713.

With the goal of giving away approximately 2,000 bicycles in 2025, Bikes for Kids recognizes the pressing need for active transportation in the community. The nonprofit organization aims to provide free bicycles that have been fully restored to financially challenged individuals. In 2024, the organization reached a new milestone of distributing 2,500 bikes, smashing their previous record of 2,126 in 2022. 94% of the bikes distributed through the program in 2024 were directed to underserved communities, where access to transportation is often limited.

Zayden and his sister with their new bikes. Photo by Kristie GoForth.

Bicycles donated to the Bikes for Kids Wisconsin will be refurbished and tuned up by staff and volunteers to ensure safety before being distributed to those in need. Bikes serve as more than just recreational vehicles; they provide vital transportation for individuals to access school, work, and other opportunities. Many children rely on these bicycles to participate in school sports and events, enhancing their overall quality of life because they do not have caregivers who are able to drive them.

“It is always inspiring to see the community rally to support this initiative when we ask for help. If your child has outgrown their bike and you’d like to pay it forward so someone else can have the same opportunity, this is an excellent opportunity to do just that,” said Kristie GoForth, Executive Director at Bikes for Kids Wisconsin. “Every donated bicycle makes a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals facing financial hardship. It’s heartwarming when the public recognizes that need and offers to support with the donation of a bicycle. Having access to low-cost transportation can change a kid’s life by giving them opportunities they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Bicycle donations can be used or new and bikes of any size or style. The organization prefers gently used bikes but they will accept bicycles in any condition. If your bike is older than 25 years or is beyond repair, they ask that you provide a monetary donation as a disposal fee. Responsibly recycling and disposing of bikes is a community service provided by Bikes for Kids Wisconsin that requires a significant amount of time to remove all the parts so the metal can be recycled.

A bike donation drive will also be held in Platteville through the Capitol 2 Capitol Ride and in Appleton with a location TBD.

For more information, please visit the Bikes for Kids website: https://bikesforkidswi.org/2024-bike-donation-drives-oct-12-nov-23/

About Bikes for Kids Wisconsin: Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that held its first bike giveaway in Madison in spring 2017. To date, the organization has distributed over 12,500 bicycles throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The organization hosts its annual bike giveaway program distributing 2,000 bikes annually, they provide used bike sales and low-cost service for the public, and provide youth education through the Bike Mechanics classes in the fall in partnership with public schools.

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is powered by our love of cycling, our community, and our planet. We increase the use of bicycle-based transportation for everyone through access, low-cost repairs, and education.