Wisconsin’s Green Fire: Keeping You Informed on Urgent Environmental Issues

Wisconsin’s Green Fire (WGF) has stepped to the forefront of promoting science-based practices and establishing a long-term vision in environmental protection and natural resources management. WGF is a go-to organization, providing information to policymakers, state and local agencies, and citizens on conservation and sustaining natural resources.

It’s not easy being a leader, but WGF stepped into the natural resource void in 2017 and quickly established positions that bode well for long-term management of recreation, conservation, and environmental issues.

Executive Director Meleesa Johnson has been with WGF for years as a member of its Science Council and Emerging Contaminants Work Group. This no-nonsense manager became ED in 2023 following a career of directing solid waste management for Marathon and Portage Counties, and adjunct faculty at UW Stevens Point. “PFAS became my connection to WGF,” Johnson said. “These substances started showing up and no one knew what to do. So, it gets sent to solid waste management.”

No one knew then that this was the tip of the iceberg.

Through programs such as WGF’s Northern Lakes Toolbox Workshops, or advising the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ regional master plans, WGF works to protect clean air, clean water, and healthy ecosystems like the Bittersweet Lakes State Natural Area, Vilas County. Photo by Ron Eckstein.

Johnson shares her love of the forests, lakes, and parks, understanding the symbiotic relationship these systems have with each other. As an example of concern, Johnson said, “Wake boats affect all lake users including paddlers, swimmers, and fishermen. The Public Trust Doctrine tells us that lakes are for all of us to use. We need to have everyone enjoy our forests and parks, which protect healthy recreation. It’s best to have a wide systems approach and work toward win-win.”

WGF Research and Positions

WGF performs a variety of functions to help advance science-informed analysis and policy solutions that address the greatest conservation and recreation needs. These include well-researched and written policy reports, legislative tracking, networking with decision-makers and citizens, and publishing position papers via newsletters and social media. These publications are written by WGF’s member experts, who summarize the science and background of key conservation and environmental issues and make policy recommendations that support pro-conservation outcomes. These include the following:

Wake Boats: WGF researched and confirmed the harm these crafts can do in an unregulated environment and recommends limits on their use. These harms include invasive species spread, shoreline erosion, damage to aquatic plants, spread of phosphorus into the water column, and wildlife disturbance.

WGF researched and confirmed the harm these crafts can do in an unregulated environment and recommends limits on their use. These harms include invasive species spread, shoreline erosion, damage to aquatic plants, spread of phosphorus into the water column, and wildlife disturbance. PFAS: Early on, WGF provided a summary of the detection and implications of these chemicals. Responding to the large and growing number of PFAS in current use, WGF showed the demand for more efficient and effective approaches. Regulation of PFAS collectively and addressing its impacts require investment, coordination, and cooperation across all sectors, according to WGF. This includes state and federal governments, the manufacturing and business communities, academia, health care systems, non-governmental organizations, local units of government, and members of the public working together to create effective policies.

Early on, WGF provided a summary of the detection and implications of these chemicals. Responding to the large and growing number of PFAS in current use, WGF showed the demand for more efficient and effective approaches. Regulation of PFAS collectively and addressing its impacts require investment, coordination, and cooperation across all sectors, according to WGF. This includes state and federal governments, the manufacturing and business communities, academia, health care systems, non-governmental organizations, local units of government, and members of the public working together to create effective policies. Wisconsin is Failing in Natural Resource Protection : Between the 1960s and 2010, Wisconsin was recognized as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection. This reputation was built by leaders in the conservation movement with an innovative and progressive approach to new policies and legislation. Since 2011, the effects of state legislative actions, court rulings, and political practices have undermined processes and profoundly changed the way state government operates. This has led to contamination of drinking water and degradation of surface waters because of industrial, agricultural, and poorly managed residential activities.

: Between the 1960s and 2010, Wisconsin was recognized as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection. This reputation was built by leaders in the conservation movement with an innovative and progressive approach to new policies and legislation. Since 2011, the effects of state legislative actions, court rulings, and political practices have undermined processes and profoundly changed the way state government operates. This has led to contamination of drinking water and degradation of surface waters because of industrial, agricultural, and poorly managed residential activities. Energy Policy: WGF has laid out recommendations to help Wisconsin chart a path towards an energy system that is cleaner, more reliable, equitable, and increasingly decentralized with local generation and local ownership of power sources.

Taking Action

In partnership with Clean Wisconsin, WGF is leading a two-year Farm Sustainability Rewards Project to identify protective and quantifiable benchmarks for allowable soil erosion rates, and nitrogen and phosphorus losses.

To support and engage the next generation of conservation leaders, members of WGF’s student chapter staff the UW-Stevens Point table at the University’s 2024 Student Engagement Fair. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin’s Green Fire. Click on image to enlarge.

Besides actively managing information on natural resource issues, WGF also takes positions on national rulings that affect Wisconsin. When the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning 40 years of how government agencies carry out laws such as the Clean Air Act, Endangered Species Act, and other laws passed by Congress, WGF responded. “We are deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Chevron Deference,” Johnson said. “During the 40-year span of the original Chevron decision, subject matter experts of administrative agencies used science-based, knowledge-driven approaches to protect and conserve the environment and human health. That kind of approach aligned with our mission to advance science-based conservation and natural resources management in Wisconsin.”

WGF also tracks a variety of Wisconsin-based legislation impacting recreation and natural resources that resonate with its members and Wisconsin’s citizens. These include nitrates and wells, Wolf Management, public access to wetlands, PFAS, confirmation of natural resource board members, wake boats, zoning issues, and watershed grants.

Their presence is vigorous with visibility at water conferences, Wisconsin Energy Fair, Conservation Hall of Fame, Loon Stewardship, and even hosting an event at Big Top Chautauqua last July amongst others.

The organization contains a who’s-who of Wisconsin environmental experts, including former Attorney General Kathleen Falk, Former Senator Russ Feingold, behaviorist Dr. Patricia McConnell, environmental steward Tia Nelson, former legislative liaison Paul Heinen, and water resource specialist Nancy Larson. The important Science Council is staffed with competent doers, including author John Bates, biologist Ron Eckstein, Wildlife Management expert Tom Hauge, decorated hydrologist George Kraft, forest ecologist Linda Parker, and many more.

Johnson relishes her role working with these brilliant thinkers. “The intellectual capacity of WGF is remarkable,” she said. “I feel like I get a master’s degree education when I talk to these experts! We are a young organization headed into the next phase of our existence. We will transition structurally, have great integrity with our science, and build engagement across the state. We already have a slate of 2025 priorities and will work with our partners, including Wisconsin Conservation Voters, Clean Wisconsin, the River Alliance, Midwest Environmental Advocates, Gathering Waters, and others to build broad strategic concepts and capacity.”

WGF supporters gather in Appleton for a fall 2023 Conservation Social focused on treating PFAS contamination in Wisconsin drinking water. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin’s Green Fire.

Early in the establishment of WGF is the key precept of acknowledging that Wisconsinites live on ancestral lands of Indigenous people. According to its website, WGF recognizes the ingenuity, leadership, partnership, and knowledge shared by Wisconsin tribal communities who have been responsible and respectful in their stewardship of Wisconsin’s natural resources.

Wisconsin’s Green Fire is an independent, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations to WGF are fully tax deductible. Consider joining or supporting Green Fire if these values are important to you. They certainly are to me. Go to: wigreenfire.org/make-a-difference/support-our-work.

