September 2024 Cover Photo by Roger Vanderbosch. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Nordic Walking
Wausau Nordic Ski Club Fall Nordic Walking and Conditioning Group Starts Today – and Goes Onward! FREE!

By Bruce Steinberg
09/11/2024
Jon Oestreich, President Wausau Nordic Ski Club

  • September 11 at Doepke Park, 1-2:30pm.
  • No experience necessary!
  • Free!
  • Led by Gary.

After several years of sponsoring a dryland ski training group, Wausau Nordic is shifting gears to focus on Nordic Walking. This is an activity that both skiers and non-skiers can benefit from.

No ski experience is needed. Bring poles (hiking or short XC ski) and a sturdy pair of shoes. We will have a limited number of poles available.

The goal of these sessions is to bring XC skiers, and non-skiers, together to enjoy the outdoors through trail walking around Doepke Park and Rib Mountain. People of all ages and ability levels who are comfortable hiking on unpaved trails with poles are welcome. We will break into guided groups based on your level of current fitness and goals.

Drop-ins welcome. No cost for these sessions.

When: Wednesday Afternoons, from September through October, from 1 PM to 2:30.

First Session: Wednesday September 11, 2024

Where: Doepke Park in Rib Mountain near the new SkiERG station.

Missed the SkiERG opening? See the news video here.

