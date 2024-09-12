Sept. 26/27 – Don’t Miss the First-Ever UP Accessibility Summit in Houghton!

Jesse Wiederhold

The Upper Peninsula Accessibility Summit (UPAS) is just two weeks away, and if you care about creating a more inclusive community, this is an event you can’t afford to miss. Set for Sept. 26-27 at Michigan Technological University, this groundbreaking event will offer actionable insights and tools to help make the Keweenaw – and the broader U.P. – accessible for everyone. Your voice and participation could make all the difference.

Hosted by the Accessible Keweenaw Initiative (AKI), UPAS will provide a unique opportunity for individuals, businesses, organizations and community leaders to gain insights on creating inclusive recreation opportunities. Whether that’s wheelchair-friendly entrances to downtown businesses, more adaptive equipment.

“I am very excited to unite our community and explore ways to include people with all types of disabilities,” said Jen Shaud, Accessible Keweenaw Initiative Member. “Our speakers will share their lived experience and expertise. Our goal is for community stakeholders to leave with actionable knowledge and willingness to continue this important discussion.”

AKI Member Jen Shaud gears up for a bike ride at Nara Nature Park in Houghton. (Photo courtesy of Visit Keweenaw) Assure your accessibility summit space, click here: UPAS Website

If you have a stake in accessibility in the U.P., you need to be at UPAS. Whether you’re a business leader, government official or a passionate advocate, we’ll have a seat for you at the table to be part of the solution.

Accessible Keweenaw Initiative partners include Keweenaw Community Foundation, The Western U.P. Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR), Visit Keweenaw and Michigan Tech. Keynote speakers include Kaelynn Partlow, a Lead Technician and Autism advocate featured on Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum,” and Robin Jones, Director of the Great Lakes ADA Center and Accessibility Advisor for the 2024 Democratic Convention. These two women will bring valuable experience in Autism advocacy and disability rights to the summit.

Don’t miss out – registration is open, and spots are beginning to fill. Visit the UPAS website to secure your space. Let’s come together to make the Keweenaw accessible for all Sept. 26-27.