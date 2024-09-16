2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon Registration is OPEN!

Registration for the 2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon is now open! The registration pricing schedule for all events is listed below – note that our best rate of $80 is available only through the end of September.

As usual skiers age 24 and under registering for the 50K, 24K, or 15 miles snowshoe event will receive a $25 discount no matter when they register – the discount is applied during registration.

Full Noque & Half Noque Events (Including Virtual), 15 Mile Snowshoe

$80 through September 30th

$95 through October 31st

$100 through November 30th

$105 through December 31st

$110 through January 23rd

$125 on January 24th

12K

$40 through September 30th

$45 through December 31st

$50 through January 23rd

$60 on January 24th

Adaptive/Sit Ski

$15

Rundman-Jacobson Junior Noque (ages 19 and under)

FREE thanks to a generous gift in memory of Cheri Rundman

The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is a non profit event that serves as a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network. The race committee works very hard to keep event prices down while also having the capacity to follow through on our financial commitments and moving trail improvement projects forward which this year includes building a few kilometers of new trail to accommodate for changing landowner permissions. We are committed to offering a unique and high quality event at one of the lower price-points available for an event of this size and length. Thank you for your continued support and we are looking forward to our 27th annual event on January 24th and 25th 2025!

For complete event details please the Noquemanon Ski Marathon race website at:

Noquemanon Ski Marathon

Click Here to Register:

Race/MI/Marquette/NoquemanonSkiMarathon