Minnesota Inline Skater Dies While Competing in Duluth Inline Marathon // GoFundMe

September 2024 Cover Photo by Roger Vanderbosch. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Human InterestNews Release
Human InterestMinnesota Inline Skater Dies While Competing in Duluth Inline Marathon // GoFundMe

By Bruce Steinberg
09/16/2024
Nathalie Granda, GoFundMe Communications Manager

[email protected]

Good afternoon,

A Minnesota athlete and new father tragically passed away while skating in the 2024 Northshore Inline Marathon in Duluth,MN over the weekend. A GoFundMe was set up to support the family of Mike Lufholm following his loss. 

Our dear friend, Erin Lufholm, tragically lost her husband, Mike Lufholm, on September 14th. He passed away suddenly while competing in the 2024 Northshore Inline Marathon in Duluth. Skating was a passion that brought him so much happiness,” the fundraiser reads. “Erin and Mike brought their beautiful daughter, Olivia, into the world only three weeks ago. Mike’s greatest joy was being a dad. He loved Olivia so deeply and was an amazing father”. 

The Northshore Inline Marathon is sharing the GoFundMe on their Facebook PAGE

For your convenience, photos shared on the GoFundMe are public and available for use with attribution to the GoFundMe fundraiser. 

Love and Support for the Lufholm Family

