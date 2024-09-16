Minnesota Inline Skater Dies While Competing in Duluth Inline Marathon // GoFundMe

Nathalie Granda, GoFundMe Communications Manager

A Minnesota athlete and new father tragically passed away while skating in the 2024 Northshore Inline Marathon in Duluth,MN over the weekend. A GoFundMe was set up to support the family of Mike Lufholm following his loss.

“Our dear friend, Erin Lufholm, tragically lost her husband, Mike Lufholm, on September 14th. He passed away suddenly while competing in the 2024 Northshore Inline Marathon in Duluth. Skating was a passion that brought him so much happiness,” the fundraiser reads. “Erin and Mike brought their beautiful daughter, Olivia, into the world only three weeks ago. Mike’s greatest joy was being a dad. He loved Olivia so deeply and was an amazing father”.

