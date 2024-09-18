Free Bikes for Kids, WI, hits a new milestone!

The 2,499th & 2,500th bikes were

distributed in September to King and Calio.

Kristie GoForth

We just reached a new milestone in 2024—we have now distributed 2,500 bicycles this year alone. That puts our total since 2017 to 12,500 bicycles distributed to financially challenged people in the state of Wisconsin. Check out:

https://bikesforkidswi.org/2024milestone

We smashed our previous highest total of 2,126. How did we do it? Watch our two minute video with the details or read the highlights below:

Increased demand for services. Transportation barriers prevent people from accessing school, work (incomes), food, health care, and a long list of other basic needs.

• An extended bike riding season due to warmer weather.

• Increased awareness about our services and efforts to see that everyone has access to low-cost, bicycle-based transportation.

• Sending bikes to Ghana.

I’d like to extend a hearty thank you to all of our volunteers and donors who have helped us make this work possible!

Calling Corporate Groups! We are booking corporate groups for Fridays throughout our peak volunteer season (November-March) if you’d like to get on our calendar. Previous volunteers have shared how much they enjoy the team-building aspect of doing the work with their colleagues, giving back, and being a part of something that is having direct impact on the lives of people who most need support. Email us to schedule your Friday. The calendar is filling up so please don’t delay if you’d like to pitch in this season.



If you would like to support our work, you can make a financial donation at bikesforkidswi.org or you can volunteer with us here at the bike center.

Don’t forget: October 12 will be our first bike donation drive of the fall! Note that our bike donation drives will take place in Madison, Platteville and Appleton on October 12! If you have friends and family in those areas, we’d love it if you could share this link with them. You can donate bikes in Madison any time. We prefer modern, gently used bikes but will accept all unwanted bikes. We still need volunteers in Madison from 10-2pm!

Thank you to all who contribute to us in meaningful ways,

Kristie GoForth, Executive Director

To Support Our Work, Go To:

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin DONATE