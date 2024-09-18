IRONBULL Ultra Returns to Wausau, WI, on September 28th with Record Growth Expected

The IRONBULL Ultra Trail presented by the Village of Rib Mountain is set to return on September 28th. Multiple races offer unforgettable experiences featuring scenic trails, challenging terrain, and post-race festivities. With distances of 15K, 25K, and 50K, plus a free Kids Run supported by Kocourek Kids, the event promises to cater to participants of all ability levels.

Runners tackling the 25K and 50K courses will face the iconic challenge of scaling ski slopes with a bouldering section, all while taking in picturesque views. This year’s race will again offer a complete race-day experience with a live band at the finish line and a food truck, creating a festive atmosphere for both participants and spectators.

Trail racers embark on scenic trails during fall colors at the IRONBULL Ultra Trail. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

“We’ve always focused on delivering more than just a race—we aim to celebrate everyone’s accomplishments,” said Andrea Larson, race director. “With more runners joining us locally and from outside the state, we’re thrilled to offer an experience that’s memorable for both participants and attendees.”

The event is expected to continue its year-over-year growth, attracting more out-of-state participants eager to explore the stunning beauty of Rib Mountain State Park during fall colors. Last year, the event drew 73% of racers from outside of the county from eight states. This year the event has attracted racers from twelve states.

Event Details:

– Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

– Location: State Park Speedway, Wausau, WI

– Registration: www.ironbull.org/ultra-marathon-details

Volunteers are still needed for the event for those that want to support the trail community with more information at: https://www.ironbull.org/volunteers

25K and 50K racers tackle the ski slopes of Granite Peak during the IRONBULL Ultra Trail Photo credit: Coates Photography.

* * *

Media Contact:

Zach Ziesemer

[email protected]

IRONBULL Ultra Trail Race

###

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high-quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.