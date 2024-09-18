Silent Sports

September 2024 Cover Photo by Roger Vanderbosch. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Events
Learn More – In Person – About Bikes for Kids, WI, Thursday, Sept. 26th from 4-6:30pm

Learn More – In Person – About Bikes for Kids, WI, Thursday, Sept. 26th from 4-6:30pm

By Bruce Steinberg
09/18/2024
Visit Bikes for Kids Wisconsin on Thursday, September 26 between 4to 6:30 p.m. to learn more about our work as a bicycle-based transportation nonprofit, gather with like-minded individuals, and tour the largest bike center in Wisconsin!

We’ll have DEEP DISCOUNTS on bikes, snacks and beverages, door prizes including tickets to the Madison Mallards 2025 season, BFKWI memberships, and more! The event is open to all and there’s no need to register. We hope to see you there! LEARN MORE

