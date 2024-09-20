MN Run Series: Price Increase 9/20 11:59 P.M. for Halloween RunS (Check out video!)

Silent Sports

September 2024 Cover Photo by Roger Vanderbosch. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Races/EventsRunning
Races/EventsMN Run Series: Price Increase 9/20 11:59 P.M. for Halloween RunS (Check out video!)

By Bruce Steinberg
09/20/2024
Wrap Up 2024 with Fun and Fitness Run the Holiday Challenge: 5K / 6K / 10K / 15K / 13.1. Pick your distance from the runs below. Prices Increase Tonight, Friday, September 20at 11:59 p.m. for: Minneapolis Halloween, Gray Ghost Run & Reindeer Run

Sign Up: https://www.minneapolishalloweenhalf.com/

Features: Amazing races with your choice of distances. T-shirts and finishers medals. Age group rankings & awards. Holiday Series Rankings. Epic courses in St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Anoka. Race 3 and get the award plaque free at the Reindeer Run

Race Features:

  • Awesome tech tee – available in unisex and women’s
  • Finisher medal for all participants
  • Age group rankings and awards
  • Door step delivery, or pick up your bib and shirt at Running Room in Saint Paul from Oct 21 to Oct 27
  • Plus get a discount on running gear when you pick up at Running Room Saint Paul
  • Virtual Option
  • Training plans for 13.1, 10K, 3M
