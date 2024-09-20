Trek Bicycle Teams Up With Team Birkie In Sweepstakes

You can win a TREK bicycle worth up to $5,000 when you support Team Birkie.

The Trek bike sweepstakes fundraiser supports Team Birke, with 100% of all funds raised going directly to Team Birkie athletes, with the drive and dedication to pursue a spot representing the United States in the upcoming World Cup season and at the 2025 FIS Nordic Skiing World Championship in Trondheim, Norway.

Team Birkie head coach, Julie Ensrud, has enjoyed Trek’s support this season with two E-bikes for the coaches to move around seamlessly as the team works out on the roads and trails. “Trek has been a huge help to us this year,” glowed Ensrud. “Trek has changed our quality of support as a staff in ways we hadn’t even considered before the partnership. We thank Trek for their support in product and with this sweepstakes, where anyone has a shot at an amazing new bike from Trek while supporting our skiers as they chase their Olympic dreams.”

Thanks to the continued generosity of our partner, Trek bike, the drawing winner will have the unique opportunity to choose a prized possession from an exciting lineup of Trek bikes.

Click here: https://teambirkie.rallyup.com/teambirkie

ABOUT TREK BICYCLE:

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world’s most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration. www.trekbikes.com.

ABOUT TEAM BIRKIE: Team Birkie is a Midwest-based professional cross country ski team formed through a collaboration between the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, the Loppet Foundation, and Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC). With athletes competing at the FIS World Cup, U.S. SuperTour, and regional marathon levels, the team is dedicated to advancing skiing in the Central Region. With its home base in Minneapolis, MN, Team Birkie promotes partnership and community engagement, striving to set higher standards in the sport and inspire the next generation of Nordic skiers. www.teambirkie.com