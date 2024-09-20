Wausau Nordic Ski Club is searching for a Volunteer Coordinator.

Jon Oestreich, Wausau Nordic Ski Club President

This is a volunteer position.

The Volunteer Coordinator works directly with the Club Board of Director Chairs, Event Directors, Youth Club Manager, and coaches to oversee coordination of all club volunteers. Travel is not required for this position.

Key functions include:

● Collaborating proactively with Club Board Chairs and Event Directors to ensure adequate volunteer base is available for club events.

● Development of volunteer sign-up for Club sponsored events and works with Club Webmaster to accept volunteer applications via website and works with the Social Media Director to solicit through social media.

● Proactively reach out to engage club membership interested in volunteering (based on membership intake form).

● Development of onboarding program under the direction of the Club Board Chairs and Event Directors.

● Ensures completion of background checks, Safe sport program, and all other applicable conditions of service for volunteers.

● Works with coaches to manage volunteer coach schedule.

● Organizes annual club volunteer appreciation event and recommendation of outstanding volunteers to recognize at the annual club meeting.

● Works with Club Board and event chairs to create new volunteer based revenue streams that are volunteer staffed.

● Integrate intern position into work flow for special projects when interns are available.

● Creates and implements a volunteer annual survey to evaluate volunteer program.

● Provide documentation of volunteer hours as requested such as for business VTO.

If interested in applying for this position, please contact me at: [email protected]