Houghton’s First-Ever Accessibility Summit Takes Place Thursday and Friday

It’s fall in Upper Michigan. See more about our accessibility summit on the attached release and below. Happening Thursday and Friday in Houghton.

Houghton’s first-ever Upper Peninsula Accessibility Summit (UPAS) takes place this week at Michigan Technological University (MTU). The event brings together advocates, community leaders, and innovators to address accessibility challenges in the Keweenaw and more broadly, Northern Michigan, focusing on rural and recreational areas.

Registration is capped but shoot me a message if you’re media/want to attend we will see what we can do. This event is hopefully the start of awesome progressive thinking in the Keweenaw and community minded and involved changes.

AKI Member Jen Shaud gears up for a bike ride at Nara Nature Park in Houghton. (Photo courtesy of Visit Keweenaw)

