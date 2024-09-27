Out-of-State Group Influencing Wisconsin’s Natural Resource Policies  

Silent Alarm by Michael McFadzen

Behind the Scenes of the Pelican River Forest Project

The Pelican River Forest Project is a landmark achievement for Wisconsin’s conservation efforts. With the dedication of volunteers, support from the Conservation Fund, the Department of Natural Resources, and Governor Evers, nearly 70,000 acres of forest and wetland will be preserved forever. This extensive area offers a range of silent sports such as paddle sports, fishing, and hiking, with plans for mountain biking and cross-country skiing.

Not to overshadow the success of the Pelican River Forest, but the behind-the-scenes story is rather unsettling.

Outsiders on the Inside

The Texas-based American Stewards of Liberty (ASL), reportedly influenced by Wisconsin’s U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany, worked to challenge the Pelican River Forest project, as detailed in an article by the Wisconsin Examiner, a nonpartisan, non-political news outlet. ASL’s activities include attempts to sabotage the Federal Forest Legacy funding intended for the project.

Working in concert with Tiffany, ASL collaborated with officials from Forest, Langlade, and Oneida counties to obstruct the Pelican River Forest project. Tiffany, who is a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, supports aggressive logging and mineral extraction practices. ASL purports to advocate for “property rights,” but conservation groups argue that their interpretation is flawed. ASL is anti-public lands and strives to restrict landowners from entering into conservation easements that protect lands from logging and mining.

The ASL/Tiffany connection is not new. Tiffany was a speaker at the shadowy group’s conference opposing the Biden 30×30 plan, which aims to conserve 30% of the country’s land and water by 2030. Tiffany also supported ASL’s efforts to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from creating a rule that would allow Natural Asset Companies (NACs) to be established. NACs would operate similarly to carbon credits, allowing landowners to capitalize on the work that nature does every day, providing a method to trade ecosystem services as commodities. ASL falsely claimed that NACs would take away landowner rights.

ASL Infiltrates County Boards/

Oneida Clean Water Action Fights Back

As Forest and Oneida Counties update their Comprehensive Land Use Plans, Tiffany and ASL have been engaging with county oversight committees. These plans, which are updated every decade, outline land use priorities. The 2013 plan emphasized conserving large tracts of woodland and county forests. However, a draft of the new plan includes language suggesting increased development using Managed Forest Law lands to boost the tax base and mineral extraction. This has raised concerns among residents that future development will not emphasize natural resource preservation and recreational development. ASL’s recommended land use plans would have a devasting long-term impact on natural resources and recreation.

A paddler enjoys the solitude of the Pelican River Forest. This project preserved 70,000 acres of forest land across Langlade, Forest, and Oneida Counties. Photo by Jay Brittain.

“I don’t think that the plan they’re pushing is what the people of northern Wisconsin want,” said Eric Rempala, an Oneida County Clean Waters Action (OCCWA) member. “Our group is working collaboratively with the Planning and Development Committee but will contest extraction [mining] language in the Plan.”

One of the recommended changes in the draft Plan is to Allow for necessary metallic mining through the County’s non-metallic mining and metallic mining exploration, bulk sampling, and mining ordinance while balancing the interest of County residents. OCCWA swung back hard on this and other proposed changes that favor mining. The mining issue in Oneida County was settled in 2018 when residents overwhelmingly voted against it in a referendum.

Oneida County has become a hot spot for environmental issues according to Rempala. “Proposed mining, local PFAS contamination, the Pelican River project, and now ASL are controversial topics,” he said. “ASL is trying to get a foothold in Wisconsin. They work with small towns and counties who may not understand their focus.”

ASL may have jumped into the Pelican River Project due to known minerals in the property. “OCCWA is working to educate county board members to make them aware of what’s happening,” Rempala shared with Silent Sports.

Rempala was present at a Forest County Board meeting when Tiffany floated the idea of a pilot program to cede national forest lands to the county to allow development and logging as a means of growing revenue for the county, which is known to be struggling financially.

Gathering Waters: ASL is Not Good for Wisconsin

Charles Carlin, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Gathering Waters, a non-profit dedicated to promoting Wisconsin’s land trusts and conserving natural areas, believes that recent changes do not reflect the desires of Oneida County residents. “This small group of Oneida County leaders,” Carlin said, “seems to be taking direction from the anti-conservation group, American Stewards of Liberty, which undermines responsible land and water stewardship. Groups like ASL do not understand Wisconsin values. Wisconsin is home to conservation champions who recognize that caring for our land and water boosts economic opportunities while ensuring clean air, water, and wild places for future generations. Beyond their environmental and economic contributions, these areas are cherished for their natural beauty, wildlife habitat, and recreational opportunities. Planning efforts must consider natural resources and incorporate conservation strategies.”

The Pelican River Forest represents the largest conservation project in Wisconsin’s history, preserving 70,000 acres of forest land across Langlade, Forest, and Oneida Counties. After extensive negotiations among state, local, and federal officials, a conservation easement was established in January 2024 to protect the land permanently. The Pelican River Forest will eventually be a recreational haven, supporting activities such as hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, paddle sports, fishing, and hunting.

ASL’s Extreme Positions and Bizarre Connections

Aaron Weiss, Deputy Director of the Center for Western Priorities, has researched ASL’s activities. He notes that ASL’s opposition to conservation easements is part of a broader strategy to restrict landowner options and prevent protective measures for natural areas. ASL’s tactics often involve spreading misinformation to persuade rural counties to reject conservation efforts and funding that would protect local landscapes and enhance public land access and recreation.

Henry Redman of the Wisconsin Examiner highlights ASL’s track record of obstructing conservation efforts nationwide. “In Nebraska,” Redman said, “the group influenced state law changes to allow counties to block private conservation easements.”

ASL also opposes the expansion of National Monuments, the Endangered Species Act, and President Biden’s 30×30 plan, according to the Center for Western Priorities. They are also a key player in Project 2025, which seeks fundamental right-wing changes in almost all aspects of public policy. Even former President Trump has disavowed Project 2025.

ASL’s connections extend to controversial figures and groups. Member Trent Loos, a conspiracy theorist and participant of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge Occupation, has ties to extremist organizations such as the Oath Keepers and QAnon which highlight the group’s broader political ties. ASL is also supported by extreme politicians, including Representatives Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar.

Led by wife-and-husband team Margaret and Dan Byfield, ALS has a 501(c)(3) status, which should restrict it from engaging in political action as witnessed in Wisconsin. Its campaign against Biden’s 30×30 plan violates federal rules for tax-exempt groups by lobbying elected representatives. Accountable.US, a group that performs research on special interest groups, has filed an IRS complaint alleging the organization is involved in lobbying work. According to tax filings, in 2020, ASL spent over 94 percent of its budget on the Byfields’ salaries. Charity Navigator gives the organization a “poor” rating based on accountability and finance criteria.

Despite ASL’s efforts, polls show that a majority of Americans support public land protection, contrasting sharply with ASL’s agenda.

Funding for ASL funding comes from several organizations, including the American Petroleum Institute, the Western Energy Alliance, and Protect the Harvest, the latter founded by oil magnate Forrest Lucas. Lucas is known for supporting controversial figures and causes, such as securing a pardon for public land arsonists Steven and Dwight Hammond from former President Trump.

This writer contacted the offices of Rep. Tom Tiffany and the ASL regarding this article a week before the submission deadline. The messages requesting a response were not returned.

Get Involved at the Local Level

ASL is not done in Wisconsin. The anti-conservation group named Wisconsin in its 2024 strategic plan, stating it wants to stop federal funding of the recently established Pelican River Forest. “In Wisconsin, [the plan] is to stop the federal funding of a conservation easement that will permanently restrict 56,000 acres of forest land from being fully utilized,” according to Redman.

To counteract these efforts, you should engage with local land use committees and stay informed about your county board’s activities. Silent Sports and natural resource enthusiasts have a role in safeguarding our state lands and recreational spaces.

