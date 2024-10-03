Largest Regional Outdoor Recreation Conference Set In Duluth: Great Lakes Outdoor Summit, October 24-26 

Hansi Johnson

The Great Lakes Outdoor Summit is set to welcome hundreds of outdoor recreation advocates, enthusiasts, and businesses from across the region for an inspiring three-day event, hosted by the Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance (DAOA). Taking place from October 24 to October 26, 2024, this year’s Summit will be a premier gathering for those passionate about the outdoors, featuring a blend of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences in the stunning city of Duluth, Minnesota.

Event Highlights:

Thursday, October 24: Kick off the Summit with a blended/hybrid CPR/First Aid technical training certificate course hosted 1-3 p.m. End the evening at the historic West Theatre with a social and live recording of the influential outdoor podcast The Dirtbag Diaries, sponsored by the Minnesota Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership and Minnesota Land Trust.

Friday, October 25: Dive into a full day of programming with 12 insightful sessions led by over 20 outdoor recreation professionals, a compelling keynote address by Indigenous activist and Patagonia sponsored athlete Connor Ryan, and ample opportunities for networking with over 40 tabling organizations. Duluth Mayor Reinert will lead the closing address. This day is crafted to provide valuable insights and foster meaningful connections within the outdoor recreation community.

Saturday, October 26: Explore the great outdoors with guided field trips led by local outdoor recreation organizations. These excursions offer a unique chance to experience the natural beauty of Duluth while engaging with experts in the field.

The Great Lakes Outdoor Summit is designed to build collaborative partnerships and foster a sense of community among outdoor enthusiasts and professionals. Whether you are looking to learn and connect with like-minded individuals, or simply enjoy the beauty of Duluth, this Summit promises an enriching experience for all.

More Information + Registration: For more details on the Summit schedule, session topics, and registration, please visit duluthaoa.org/great-lakes-outdoor-summit. Space is limited and tickets are going fast, register today!

About Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance (DAOA): duluthaoa.org/about