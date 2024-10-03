Team Birkie adds six new members to the Development Team for 2024-2025 season

Yuriy Gusev

Central Cross-Country Skiing | U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Web: www.cxcskiing.org

FB: www.facebook.com/cxcskiing

Adrik Kraftson, Benon Brattebo, Colin Freed, Greta Hansen, Maggie Wagner, and Morgan Richter will join Team Birkie’s Regional Team.

The Development Team enters its second year of talent identification of NCAA athletes with the potential to be the next generation of Team Birkie’s Continental and World Teams.

The Development Team is also an opportunity for Team Birkie to invest in Midwest Athletes, making it easier for them to stay in the sport longer by way of training and competition stipends and domestic race support. Last year’s Development Team included this year’s Continental Team Members Henry Snider, Gretta Scholz, and Luci Anderson.

“All of these development athletes are integral parts of the Central Ski Community,” said Team Birkie Assistant Head Coach, Erin Moening, “Not only are they talented, hard working skiers, but they are leaders and good people. We are so excited to support this new Development Team through their NCAA racing careers, and hopefully, beyond”.

All athletes are from the Minneapolis area and have trained with Team Birkie’s College Program.

Adrik Kraftson (Stillwater HS / Northern Michigan University) 2023 Junior World Qualifier, U18 National Champion.



Benon Brattebo (Eden Prairie HS / University of Vermont) Minnesota State Champ, first EISA Sprint win as a freshman, NCAA Qualifier



Maggie Wagner (Edina HS / Middlebury) Minnesota State Runner Up, NCAA Qualifier, NESCAC All-Academic



Colin Freed (Wayzata HS / Michigan Tech) Minnesota State Runner Up, 2 x NCAA Qualifier



Greta Hansen (Math and Science Academy / Michigan Tech) Minnesota State Runner Up, Junior National U20 Mass Start Champion



Morgan Richter (Edina HS / Bowdein / Montana State) NCAA Qualifier, NESCAC All-Academic

ABOUT TEAM BIRKIE: Team Birkie is a Midwest-based professional cross country ski team formed through a collaboration between the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, the Loppet Foundation, and Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC). With athletes competing at the FIS World Cup, U.S. SuperTour, and regional marathon levels, the team is dedicated to advancing skiing in the Central Region. With its home base in Minneapolis, MN, Team Birkie promotes partnership and community engagement, striving to set higher standards in the sport and inspire the next generation of Nordic skiers. Learn more at www.teambirkie.com

Maggie Wagner racing in the top-15 spot at Williams Carnival. Photo Credit: Steve Fuller at Flying Point Road. Credit: @flyingpoint

Adrik Kraftson competes at the 2023 FIS Junior World Nordic Ski Championships. Photo Credit: Steve Fuller at Flying Point Road. Credit: @flyingpoint