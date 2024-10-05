Red Granite Grinder: An Unforgettable Cycling Experience is Back in Wausau on October 12th

IRONBULL

WAUSAU — The Red Granite Grinder returns to Wausau on October 12th for an unforgettable cycling experience that immerses riders in the breathtaking backroads of Wisconsin during the most scenic time of the year. With routes ranging from 12 miles to 144 miles, the event promises a memorable day for cyclists of all levels, offering the chance to explore the region’s iconic red granite roads, vibrant fall colors, and picturesque farmland.

Cyclists ride through Wisconsin during peak fall colors in the Red Granite Grinder. Photo credit: Dave Schlabowske.

The 12-mile route is a free to all kids, thanks to the support of Kocourek Kids, ensuring young riders can take part in this one-of-a-kind event alongside more experienced cyclists.





“This isn’t just a race, it’s an experience that connects cyclists to the beauty of Wisconsin’s countryside during peak fall colors,” said race director Shane Hitz. “From the challenge of climbing to the top of Rib Mountain to the camaraderie of our post-race celebration, there’s truly something for everyone.”



The race features routes of 50, 85, and 144 miles, with several offroad sections offering an unmatched challenge for participants on the longer routes. During the adventure, riders snake through Willow Springs’ corn maze, take in panoramic views atop Rib Mountain, skirt along the water at Minnow Ponds Park, and ride private lands not otherwise accessible.



The Red Granite Grinder wouldn’t be possible without the amazing volunteers who bring warmth, energy, and support to the event, helping create a must-attend experience for participants and their families. Each year, ¾ of racers visit from outside of Marathon County for the event with about ¼ of racers visiting from outside the Badger State.



After the ride, participants can head to the 400 Block in downtown Wausau, where food and an assortment of refreshments will await to celebrate the day’s achievements in a lively, festival-like atmosphere.

Cyclists depart downtown Wausau with a police escort. Photo credit: QCWilly.

Activities begin on the eve of the event with a free group ride, free women’s skills clinic and beer unveiling at packet pickup. All are welcome to Whitewater Music Hall for music and the unveiling of a special event beer, IRONBULL Ale, brewed by Red Eye Brewing.



Event Details:

– Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

– Location: 400 Block, Wausau, WI

– Registration: www.ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder-details



For more information about IRONBULL visit, www.IRONBULL.org

Volunteers are still needed for the event for those that want to support the trail community with more information at: https://www.ironbull.org/volunteers



Media Contact:

Zach Ziesemer

[email protected]

Red Granite Grinder Race

###

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.