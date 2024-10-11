8th annual Mpls Halloween Race. Price increase tonight! (10/11)

Mpls Halloween 3M, 10K & Half Marathon

October 26, 2024: Join us for the 8th annual Mpls Halloween Race. Take your favorite costume out for a test run and fun!

​You can also run for a cause and raise money for the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

​​​Race Details:

Performance tech tee, available in unisex and women’s sizes

Finisher medal for all participants

Age group rankings and awards

Door step delivery, or pick up your bib and shirt at Running Room in Saint Paul from Oct 18 to Oct 25

Plus get a discount on running gear when you pick up at Running Room Saint Paul

Virtual Option

Training plans for 13.1, 10K, 5K

​

Prices Increase on October 11 at 11:59pm!

​​

Register Now!