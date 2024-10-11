8th annual Mpls Halloween Race. Price increase tonight! (10/11)
Mpls Halloween 3M, 10K & Half Marathon
October 26, 2024: Join us for the 8th annual Mpls Halloween Race. Take your favorite costume out for a test run and fun!
You can also run for a cause and raise money for the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Race Details:
- Performance tech tee, available in unisex and women’s sizes
- Finisher medal for all participants
- Age group rankings and awards
- Door step delivery, or pick up your bib and shirt at Running Room in Saint Paul from Oct 18 to Oct 25
- Plus get a discount on running gear when you pick up at Running Room Saint Paul
- Virtual Option
- Training plans for 13.1, 10K, 5K
Prices Increase on October 11 at 11:59pm!