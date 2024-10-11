Silent Sports

October 2024

Rollerski Skate Agility Course with Zak Ketterson, CXC Academy

8th annual Mpls Halloween Race. Price increase tonight! (10/11)

By Bruce Steinberg
10/11/2024
Mpls Halloween 3M, 10K & Half Marathon

October 26, 2024: Join us for the 8th annual Mpls Halloween Race. Take your favorite costume out for a test run and fun!

​You can also run for a cause and raise money for the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

​​​Race Details:

  • Performance tech tee, available in unisex and women’s sizes
  • Finisher medal for all participants
  • Age group rankings and awards
  • Door step delivery, or pick up your bib and shirt at Running Room in Saint Paul from Oct 18 to Oct 25
  • Plus get a discount on running gear when you pick up at Running Room Saint Paul
  • Virtual Option
  • Training plans for 13.1, 10K, 5K

Prices Increase on October 11 at 11:59pm!

Register Now!

