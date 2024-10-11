OCT. 13th: WNSL Inaugural Coaching Conference

Jon Oestreich

Join us at DC Everest High School in Wausau on the afternoon of October 13th from 1-3 PM to learn and share about Wisconsin Nordic ski club structures, finances, and more!

The 2024 Coaching Conference Committee is pleased to invite all WNSL coaches, managers, board members and other interested parties to join us on the afternoon of October 13th from 1-3 PM to learn and share about Wisconsin Nordic Ski Club structures, finances, and more!

Rationale

As a group, the Coaching Conference Committee identified a need for clubs to support each other’s holistic development. Often our ski clubs are offered support in the form of coaching tips and athlete development – but historically we have lacked a space to learn how to grow and develop our clubs to become robust, effective, and sustainable. We hope this conference serves as a launching pad for Wisconsin clubs to learn from each other and collaborate to ultimately support youth skiing in Wisconsin – our league’s mission.

Conference Schedule and Format

1:00 Welcome and Opening Remarks

1:15 – 2:00 Breakout Session 1

2:00 – 2:10 Transition Time

2:10 – 2:55 Breakout Session 2

3:00 Closing Remarks and Adjournment

Each breakout session, the conference committee will host three different themed discussions. Attendees will select a discussion to join, and are encouraged to come ready to both listen and share about their own clubs’ experience!

Room 1: Team Finances – Fundraising, Endowments, Sponsorships

Room 2: Team Building – Athlete Recruitment, Culture Building, Parent Support, Team Communication

Room 3: Club Structure – Boards, Non-Profit Status, School Connections, Coaches, Managers, Race/Developmental Team

The committee has planned a series of basic discussion questions to guide the conversation if necessary, but ultimately we hope that the conversation will flow organically.

We hope folks will join us, share about their clubs, share their contact info, make new connections, and help us grow the sport in Wisconsin!

See you on the 13th!

Andrew Johnson and the Coaches Conference Committee (CCC)

