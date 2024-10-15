NICA This Weekend: All Things Red Barn State Championships at Trek Trails!

Renee Griswold

The 2024 Grand Finale is Here!

Get ready for the most exciting event of the 2024 WI NICA Festival Season…the Red Barn State Championship at Trek Trails! This weekend is packed with ALL the fun:

Night Ride Homecoming Dance S’mores by the fire



Recognitions Massive Raffle Sponsors and Vendors



…And of course, some incredible RACING!

IMPORTANT: There’s a LOT you need to know to make the most of this unforgettable weekend! Be sure to read everything below and click all the links to get fully prepared for parking, venue navigation, and the jam-packed schedule. Trust us, you’ll want to stay on top of it all to make sure you’re safe, on time, and ready to roll. The Festival Guide is has all the details!

All WI NICA athletes are welcome at the State Championship—yes, even if it’s your first of the season! But registration is required to attend any or all of the festivities and closes at 11:59 pm on Thursday, and there’s NO late or on-site registration . Don’t miss the deadline or all the fun!

Renee Griswold, League Director

Angela Brooks, Program Manager/Race Director

NEW this season: CLICK HERE for the audio version of this newsletter and scroll down to hear the PODCAST for the upcoming weekend festival. Enjoy!

2024 FESTIVAL GUIDE

Take a minute to check it out so your family is ready for everything—and be sure to save the link for easy reference. Your coaches will also fill you in on your team’s plans for each weekend.





SELECTIVE PASS AVAILABLE UNTIL THURSDAY AT 11:59PMNew for 2024: All student-athletes must have a Festival Pass to attend any part of the MTB Festival Weekend (like the Adventure Ride, GRiT Ride, Pre-Ride, or off-the-bike activities).



If you don’t have a Season Pass, buy Selective Passes in Pitzone by Thursday, 11:59 PM—no late or onsite registration, so don’t miss it!



Selective Pass holders, pick up your registration sticker before your first ride at Trek, either Friday night or Saturday. Bring your bike plate to check-in. If your plate already has a red TR (from August registration), you’re all set.



Season Pass holders are good to go, no check in needed.

CAMPING & PARKING

Camping & Parking will be in a large fields at Trek.Bring your hiking shoes and plan ahead, as it takes 15-20 minutes to walk to activities from camping and parking. Please only use bikes for scheduled rides or races. No bike parking is available near the start/finish.UTV shuttles will be available from accessible parking to the start/finish area. Connect with a parking volunteer for this service.Remember, we are CARRY-IN/CARRY-OUT. Please bag your own trash and recycling and take it home with you.

WE NEED YOU TO MAKE IT HAPPEN….VOLUNTEER!

Volunteering is easy, fun, and won’t make you miss your athlete’s race. There’s a spot for everyone. Just an hour or two makes a big difference!



Check your athlete’s race schedule, choose a role, and help make the event unforgettable! Training is provided so try something new!

THREEFOLD ADVENTURE RIDING!

FUNK-Y Friday Night Ride

Get ready to light up the trails! From 6:00-8:00pm on Friday, the Funk Trail will be open for team-led night riding under the stars. All riders must have a headlight on their bike and/or helmet. And, just like at practice, teams must ride together! It’s going to be an unforgettable night of FUNK!PUMP TRACK Fun!

On Saturday from 10:00am-5:00pm, the Pump Track is yours to enjoy! Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just looking to have a blast, this awesome track is calling your name. Athletes may ride this area only without a coach. Let’s pump it up! Adventure on the Funk Trail

The Funk Trail will be open for Adventure Riding on Saturday from 10:00am-5:00pm and will also double as the warm-up course for Sunday’s big races! Just like practice, teams must ride together. Get out there and explore the Funk before race day!

GRiT FUN!

Join NICA National President, Amanda Carey (who will travel all the way from Idaho to join us!) on the GRiT Ride on Saturday from 1:00-2:00 then from 2:00-4:00 there will be small canvas painting at the GRiT Tent!And, onesie wearing all around!

CELEBRATING TTC ROCK STARS!

Saturday at 5:00, we’ll be announcing the top Teen Trail Corps Rock Stars of the season, recognizing their incredible dedication to trail work and advocacy!Come and cheer on these trailblazing heroes as they take the podium for a well-deserved celebration! Let’s give them the applause they deserve!

THE BIG RAFFLE IS HERE!

This week is the final push to get your raffle tickets sold! Please turn them in by noon on Saturday to the registration/volunteer tables.Then, the big drawing will be held Saturday starting at 5:15 near the start/finish. Who will win…Cousins Subs Gift Cards, RotoStand, Entry to bike races, Vehicle bike rack, Bontrager helmet, Bike lights, Squirt Bike Care Kit, WI NICA Merch….and more!!!And of course, the GRAND PRIZE—a Trek SuperCal 9.8 XT valued at over $6,000!!

TREK HOMECOMING DANCE

Saturday night from 8:00-9:15, it’s time to dress to impress and hit the dance floor in the party tent near the Pump Track! Get ready to show off your moves with your friends and teammates! But that’s not all—there’ll be s’mores and a bonfire to keep the good vibes going! Everyone is welcome and teams must help supervise their athletes! See you there!

NEW MERCH ALERT

TC Screen Printing is rolling out brand-new merch with custom options, all from their new retail trailer making its debut at Trek Trails! Check it out!

RACE STAGING

Questions about staging come up often during race weekends. For full details, see Section 6 of the NICA Handbook and the Wisconsin League Exceptions Appendix. Here’s a quick summary:



Middle School Staging:

Athletes are staged based on their finish from the previous race, followed by those who didn’t race, in random order.High School Staging:

Staging is based on series points. In combined divisions (D1, D2), riders alternate by points, and once one division runs out, the other continues.Make sure to know your category and wave before heading to staging! Check with your coach for this info.

HELP US ROCK ON INTO THE FUTURE: ECONOMIC IMPACT SURVEY

Help Us Grow MTB in Wisconsin!



The WI League is running an economic impact study, and we need your input!



Please take just 3 minutes after each Festival Weekend to share your data. Your input helps show the positive impact of NICA on communities, which can expand MTB opportunities statewide.



By sharing your experience, you’re helping shape the future of mountain biking in Wisconsin.



Thank You! Your feedback is crucial to bringing more MTB excitement to the state!

