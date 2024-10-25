Silent Sports

October 2024 Cover Photo by Erin Kelly, insert by Jon Ostreich. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Rollerski Skate Agility Course with Zak Ketterson, CXC Academy

Wausau Nordic Ski & Rib MTN Clubs' Public Sale, Nordic & Alpine Gear: Saturday, Nov 2nd, 2024

By Bruce Steinberg
10/25/2024
Jon Oestreich

Once again, the Wausau Nordic and Rib Mountain Ski Clubs have joined forces to provide the public an opportunity to buy and sell premium Nordic and Alpine equipment and clothing in a local venue. 

Wausau Area Alpine/Nordic Ski and Snowboard Swap

Alpine (Downhill), Nordic (Cross Country),
and Snowboarding equipment & clothing
Sell your old Gear! Buy some New Gear!

Public Sale: Saturday, Nov 2nd, 2024

Equipment Drop Off: Friday, Nov 1, 5pm – 7pm
& Sat, Nov 2, 8am – 10:30am
Public Sale: Sat, Nov 2, 11am – 3pm
Checks/unsold Equipment Pickup: Sat, Nov 2, 4pm – 5:30pm

Updated VENUE!

Marathon Park East Gate Hall

Check out the Volunteer Sign-Up/Volunteer Schedule:

Volunteer Sign-Up Schedule!

Correction note: the times needed Nov 1 at 9-Mile are
from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm – not 8:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Correct times:

Friday Nov 1:  Person with Truck and/or Trailer at 9-Mile 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Friday Nov 1:  Pick Up Ski Racks & Benches from 9-Mile 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

