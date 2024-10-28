2025 U.S. Long Track Skating Championships and World Cup Qualifier Nov 1-3 in Milwaukee

Michael McFadzen



This is a chance to see World and Olympic Champions and other top athletes push the limits of speed and precision on the ice. Feel the adrenaline as they race at lightning speeds against the clock and their competitors.

The athletes competing will include Jordan Stolz from Kewaskum, Wisconsin, the current World Record holder in the 1000m and six-time World Champion. At 18, he became the first male to ever win three Golds in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m at a World Championships. Then he defied the odds to win all three again this past season.

Pettit National Ice Center. Click on image to enlarge.

Get ready for heart-pounding action, edge-of-your-seat excitement, and the electrifying atmosphere that only live long-track speed skating can deliver. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the sport, the US Long Track Championships promises unforgettable moments and inspiring performances.

Preliminary Schedule (A detailed schedule will be posted closer to competition, with events tentatively scheduled from 9 AM to 1 PM each day):

Friday: 500m #1 W/M, 1000m #1 W/M, 3000m W, 5000m M, 3000m Masters AmCup

Saturday: 500m #2 W/M, 1500m W/M, 5000m W, 10,000m M

Sunday: 1000m #2 W/M, 2×10 laps AmCup W/M (no points), 2×16 laps W/M WCQ