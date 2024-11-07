Cranksgiving – The Bike Rack | St. Charles IL

Part bike ride and part charitable donation food drive.

Cranksgiving 2024 is almost here! Whether you ride with us or on your own, we can make a difference. When you ride in this year’s Cranksgiving, you’ll be helping the Salvation Army St. Charles (Tri-City) Corps provide meals to local families in need.

Special Cranksgiving Day deals in store for participants.

You in? Here’s what you have to do!

On November 9th, ride your bike to your local grocery store and pick up food items. Then ride your bike to either of our locations to drop them off during the normal business hours. Feel free to just drop off items or stay for the gathering in St. Charles. We will drop your donations off at the Salvation Army St. Charles (Tri-City) Corps in time for Thanksgiving distribution.

Starting from our St. Charles location at NOON we will have a group bike ride to Blue Raptor in South Elgin. View the route here:

Cranksgiving 2024 TBR-Blue Raptor · Ride with GPS

You don’t have to ride to drop off food. Both locations will be accepting donations.

The Bike Rack in St. Charles will be serving Chili, hot cider and coffee all day for Cranksgiving participants.

Starting at noon they will be serving tasty beverages from D&G Brewery as well.

This is YOUR grocery-getting adventure. So stuff those panniers with stuffing, strap that turkey into your bike trailer, and grab all the green beans you can carry.



Cranksgiving is an event that occurs in over 100 cities across the United States, Canada and the UK. Visit www.cranksgiving.org for more information.

