Team Birkie Launches Sponsorship Initiative

Align your business with one of the oldest Olympic sports with deep Midwestern roots

Ski racing in the Midwest goes back to early immigrant Swedes and Finns in the early 1900s, racing along the shoulders and ditches of snow-covered roads from Duluth to Minneapolis.

Cross-country skiing goes deep and to the heart of the resilient Midwestern spirit, and Team Birkie carries that history in the modern age.

Does your business identify with a healthy lifestyle? Do you want to tap into the excitement of the wildly successful FIS Loppet Cup World Cup last winter and rub shoulders with some of the best athletes in the world’s toughest fitness sport?

Team Birkie boasts over thirty positive, bright, aspiring athletes, led by 5 Olympians and multiple American Birkebeiner victories, who exemplify the values of hard, wholesome work and positive outcomes that work delivers.

“Our sponsorship program offers a unique way for companies to connect with a community that values resilience, health, and outdoor lifestyle. With the strong, historic roots of Nordic skiing in the Midwest, Team Birkie isn’t just a ski team—it’s a movement. Our athletes, many of whom have represented the U.S. on the world’s biggest stages, exemplify hard work, integrity, and a commitment to community. We invite businesses to partner with us to elevate their brand while supporting athletes who inspire the next generation and bring pride to our region.” commented Yuriy Gusev, Team Birkie Director.

This is a great opportunity for you to connect with an upwardly-mobile professional population who admire and aspire to live in a healthy, outdoors, competitive world.

David Norris, champion of the 2019 and 2023 American Birkebeiner, takes charge at the front of the pack during the 2024 race. Photo courtesy of CXC.

Visit the Team Birkie Sponsorship Program to see how to build your business connection, and pull your brand alongside the final step to the most valuable sports brand in the world. You can have a direct impact on athletes and the rings they aspire to, at a great value.

ABOUT TEAM BIRKIE: Team Birkie is a Midwest-based professional cross country ski team formed through a collaboration between the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, The Loppet Foundation, and Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC). With athletes competing at the FIS World Cup, U.S. SuperTour, and regional marathon levels, the team is dedicated to advancing skiing in the Central Region. With its home base in Minneapolis, MN, Team Birkie promotes partnership and community engagement, striving to set higher standards in the sport and inspire the next generation of Nordic skiers. Learn more at: http://www.teambirkie.com