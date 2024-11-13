American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Announces Expansion of ‘de She’ Series with the Inaugural Shred de She – Fat Bike  

American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

Hayward, WI – The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) is excited to present Shred de She – Fat Bike, an event dedicated to celebrating women in biking. Originally known as Ladies Fat Bike Getaway, this rebranded event is designed to empower and connect female riders of all ages and abilities. Shred de She will take place on January 3-5, 2025, in the beautiful winter landscape of the Mt. Telemark Village trails in Cable, Wisconsin.

Shred de She – Fat Bike is modeled after the successful Ski de She series. Much like the ski event, Shred de She is an inclusive event aimed at encouraging women to explore the sport of winter fat biking, hone their skills, and connect with a community of like-minded enthusiasts. From beginners to seasoned racers, Shred de She offers something for everyone in a supportive and inspiring atmosphere. The event will feature a variety of activities, including skill-building clinics, guided trail rides with coaches, and lifestyle/nutrition talks all tailored to the unique experiences and perspectives of female riders.

The event will include:

Bike Clinics led by experienced coaches and athletes to help participants sharpen their skills

led by experienced coaches and athletes to help participants sharpen their skills Guided Fat Bike Tours throughout the picturesque Northwoods, providing riders of all abilities with a chance to enjoy Wisconsin’s stunning winter scenery.

throughout the picturesque Northwoods, providing riders of all abilities with a chance to enjoy Wisconsin’s stunning winter scenery. Panel Discussions and Workshops focused on women in sports, health, and wellness.

“We’re thrilled to expand the ‘de She’ event series to the biking community,” said Kristy Maki, ABSF Event Director. “like our Ski de She event, Shred de She will celebrate the spirit of female athletes and encourage more women to discover the joy of winter riding. Our goal is to also create Shred de She – MTB during the summer months. Each ‘de She’ event not only promotes the sport but also fosters a sense of camaraderie and empowerment within female riders.”

The ‘de She’ event series reflects ABSF’s dedication to promoting a love of outdoor activity across disciplines. The ABSF is renowned for organizing the American Birkebeiner, North America’s largest cross-country ski marathon. Summer of 2024 saw the completion of the Trek Trails powered by OTM at Mt. Telemark Village, Home of the American Bikebeiner. Those trails will continue to expand right along with the recent increase of women competitors in the biking world, as featured on NPR and at the Red Bull Rampage. The ABSF is proud to be on the forefront of outdoor endurance inclusivity.

For more information, please visit birkie.com/bike/events/shred-de-she or contact Birkie Marketing (715) 575–1168 or [email protected].

