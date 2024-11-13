Bikes for Kids WI Auction Live Thru Dec. 3rd!

Kristie GoForth

Just in time for your holiday shopping needs, our first annual Virtual Auction is now LIVE!

There are 20 days until our Giving Tuesday Telethon on December 3rd. Leading up to the Telethon is our Virtual Auction with more than 20 exciting options to choose from. It’s a great way to support our work in 2025!

The Telethon will livestream on our YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/@bikesforkidswi – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday December 3rd. The Auction closes at 3pm and winners will be announced on the air. You’ll receive a notification by email or text if you are a winner.

It’s easy to bid on your phone or mobile device! You’ll be provided with options when you login to bid.

View the Auction Now. Click on: Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Auction Live!

THE GUEST INTERVIEWS SCHEDULE ON 12/3: