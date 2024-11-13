Bikes for Kids WI Auction Live Thru Dec. 3rd!
Kristie GoForth
There are 20 days until our Giving Tuesday Telethon on December 3rd. Leading up to the Telethon is our Virtual Auction with more than 20 exciting options to choose from. It’s a great way to support our work in 2025!
The Telethon will livestream on our YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/@bikesforkidswi – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday December 3rd. The Auction closes at 3pm and winners will be announced on the air. You’ll receive a notification by email or text if you are a winner.
It’s easy to bid on your phone or mobile device! You’ll be provided with options when you login to bid.
View the Auction Now. Click on: Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Auction Live!
|*10:45 am – Jim Hanson from the Joan Hanson Foundation
*11:15am – Dave Cieslewicz, former Mayor of Madison
*11:55am – Scott Strong, Executive Director of RISE
*12:30pm – Representative Shelia Stubbs, Assembly District 77
*1:00pm – Jonathan Suttin, WMMM 105.5FM DJ from Jonathan & Kitty
*1:30pm – Peter Lewandowski, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of WI
*2:15pm – Shawn Koval, UW-Health, Program Manager, Pediatric Community Health
Participate in our Giving Tuesday Telethon from the comfort of your living room or office. There are many ways to participate! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW: https://www.youtube.com/@bikesforkidswi
WAYS TO PARTICIPATE • Call (608) 405-0385 and submit a donation and a tribute to a loved one to be read aloud. • Text to Give – text PLEDGE to 844-933-4339. You can do this now! Head to the bike center and watch in person! Set the date and time in your calendar now so you don’t miss out on the fun! We hope to see you at the Telethon! LEARN MORE!