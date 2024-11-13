Martin Kubik

Contact: Martin Kubik, email: [email protected] / Cell: 651-214-5849

Boundary Waters Heritage Trails (BWHT), a new Minnesota non-profit, is now accepting applications for the charter membership. The mission of the BWHT is “to educate and preserve the history of wilderness trails as a resource for all future generations to experience and enjoy.”

Safeguarding wilderness trails in the BWCAW through education, lobbying and organizing volunteers for trail maintenance has been vital to keeping the trails open for the public. While many of the trails have been returned to use, there are still many miles of hiking trails that have been removed from inventory by the US Forest Service and waiting to be reopened for hikers and backpackers.

Volunteers who maintain hiking trails in the BWCA play a critical role in assisting the Forest Service with Service to meet the legislative requirements of the National Forest Trail Systems Stewardship Act. On the Powwow Trail itself volunteers contributed in excess of $300,000 each in labor to spruce up the trail from tree falls caused by the Pagami Creek megafire and new jack pine growth.

Volunteering is nothing new for lifelong trails advocate Martin Kubik, founder and president of the BWHT and other founding/charter board members, who have volunteered their time to U.S. Forest Service from six to 60 years and reside in Duluth, Ely and Twin Cities. “One interesting thing we found as we delved into the heritage of the trails,” Kubik said “was that before recreation, there were loggers, and before loggers there were trappers and indigenous people’s communities in what today is the BWCAW and the Superior National Forest. There were fire lookout towers, and even a proposal for a railroad line from Ely to Gunflint Trail. This is why we encourage historians, researchers, and those interested in writing or doing field work to become part of this effort by joining the BWHT. We intend to share our progress in the BWHT quarterly newsletter.”

BWHT speakers are available to present at schools, to historical societies, folk schools, and outdoor groups alike.

Boundary Waters Heritage Trails is a Minnesota 501c3 non-profit. Its founders trace their roots to establishing the Kekekabic Trail, the 3M Outdoor Club, Boundary Waters Advisory Committee and have saved and preserved the Kek, the Powwow, the Brule Lake and other trails in the BWCAW totaling more than100 miles of the 200 miles of US Forest Service trails inventory Boundary Waters Heritage Trails invites outdoor and history enthusiasts to a charter membership. Apply at website bwheritagetrails.org.

For more information, contact Martin Kubik, email: [email protected], cell: 651-214 5849. Follow BWHT on Facebook at Boundary Waters Heritage Trails Facebook.