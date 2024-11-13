Dec. 7-8: 60th Hoofer Ski & Snowboard Resale Brings WI’S Largest Ski Swap to Madison

The Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club will host the 60th Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Resale, Wisconsin’s largest ski swap, in Union South’s Varsity Hall on Dec. 7 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in Madison, Wisconsin.

This annual outdoor recreation equipment sale provides the opportunity for the community to buy discounted items for all ages for the upcoming season — including downhill and Nordic skis, snowboards, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, touring gear and telemark skis — while also offering community members the chance to sell their new and gently used gear.

Community members interested in selling their gear can bring up to 10 items to Union South between 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 5 or between noon-8 p.m. on Dec. 6. More information about reselling, including acceptable items and guidelines, can be found at hoofersns.org/resale. A portion of each resold item purchase will support the nonprofit, student-led Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club.

New this year, customers at the Resale can also enter a drawing for the chance to win winter gear and merchandise.

The Hoofer Alpine and Nordic teams will offer waxing and tuning of alpine and Nordic skis, as well as snowboards. Costs range from $15-40.

In celebration of the 60th Resale, this year will feature the largest selection of vendors since COVID-19, including Wayne’s Ski and Cycle; Fitzharris Ski, Bike and Outdoor; Lakewood Ski & Sport; Shepherd & Schaller; Sol Alpine; Expedition Supply; and EnjoyWinter.

Purchases at the Resale, including waxing and tuning services, support the Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club as well as its Alpine, Nordic and Freestyle ski teams. Customers may make purchases with Discover, Visa or Mastercard credit and debit cards, Wiscard, Apple Pay, Google Pay or cash. Tax-deductible donations can also be made here.

“Resale is fundamental to the success of the Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club,” said Maddie Hauenstein, Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club president. “For us, it’s about more than setting up an opportunity for the community to have access to reasonably priced equipment; it allows us to provide opportunities to all students, regardless of level, to get to do something we love.”

Anyone 18 or over can join the multigenerational Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club or any of the other five Wisconsin Hoofers outdoor recreation clubs that celebrate outdoor recreation, leadership and community. From almost weekly ski and snowboard trips to area destinations to an annual spring break excursion to Jackson Hole, the Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club works to help members make the most of winter.

-###-

About the Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club

The nonprofit Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club is dedicated to providing instruction in skiing and snowboarding. Since 1931, the club has operated under the Wisconsin Union to offer opportunities for travel and adventure to all members interested in winter sports. Learn more: www.hoofersns.org.