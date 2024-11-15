The Vasa Tradition Continues in 2025

Gretchen Carr, Member of Vasa Board of Directors

The North American Vasa will take place on February 8 and 9 at the Timber Ridge Resort.

Online registration for the North American Vasa is now open. Participants may register and find ongoing updates at vasa.org.

The 2025 schedule includes events for all abilities including the 27K freestyle and 15K classic signature ski races, Junior Vasa, fat bike and snowshoe races, as well as the Michigan Cup and Collegiate combo challenges. Huntington Bank and Cherry Capital Airport will serve as Title Sponsors.

Ken Dawson and Cliff Onthank are serving as race directors for the event. Dawson states, “I’m excited about the changes to this year’s North American Vasa with the focus on tradition and community involvement. We have partnered with Traverse City Parks and Recreation to add a backup site at Hickory Hills which has snow-making ability.” Should snow conditions not be ideal on the Vasa Pathway, a contingency plan is in place at Hickory Hill’s homologated Nordic ski course.

Dawson and Onthank have also included a Vasa Celebration Party. The Party will take place at the Park Place Hotel on Saturday, February 8. The ticketed event will include food, cash bar, live music, and awards. For Sunday races, awards and the crowning of the King and Queen Vasa will take place at the race site.

The first North American Vasa took place in 1977 and was organized by Ted Okerstrom and Vogin Baic. The event has a long history of change, with the races starting and finishing in a number of different places in the region.

Check out more and register at: North American Vasa