Team Birkie Auction Begins Today (Monday) at 11 am CST!

Team Birkie’s most creative fundraiser begins as a kickoff to the ski racing season.

Team Birkie members are on-snow in Europe, and Alayna Sonnesyn has already kicked off the competition year in Finland’s arctic circle community of Muonio in an FIS classic sprint, Friday. Racing continues next weekend for Zak Ketterson in Beitostolen, Norway, and for Kevin Bolger, in Bruksvallarna, Sweden.

The auction is timely to fuel the excitement building for our team, and a chance for YOU to bid on an exciting, unique array of skiing related items, services, and experiences.

Most importantly, every dollar goes towards the athletes’ racing expenses! Check it out!

Every dollar raised provides essential resources, coaching, and equipment to our athletes. Your support helps them reach their full potential and achieve goals our entire community can feel proud to be a part of.

“Team Birkie’s annual auction goes directly to support our athletes. Auction items have been gathered by the athletes themselves, coaches or our generous partners. Every bid and donation helps cover training, travel, and competition costs, giving our team the resources they need to succeed. Join us in supporting these dedicated athletes as they work toward their goals and represent our community. Let’s make a difference together!” – shared Julie Ensrud, Team Birkie Head Coach

Good luck and happy bidding!

Auction Website: https://www.32auctions.com/2024TeamBirkie

ABOUT TEAM BIRKIE: Team Birkie is a Midwest-based professional cross country ski team formed through a collaboration between the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, The Loppet Foundation, and Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC). With athletes competing at the FIS World Cup, U.S. SuperTour, and regional marathon levels, the team is dedicated to advancing skiing in the Central Region. With its home base in Minneapolis, MN, Team Birkie promotes partnership and community engagement, striving to set higher standards in the sport and inspire the next generation of Nordic skiers. Learn more at www.teambirkie.com.

