Snow Much Fun: 9 Must-Do Winter Festivities in the Keweenaw

Jesse Wiederhold

Winter in the Keweenaw is a celebration of snow-dusted landscapes, vibrant community traditions and the thrill of the cold. Here – the snow energizes and unites our communities. With a packed lineup of unique winter events that keep the community buzzing and visitors exploring, the Keweenaw transforms into a playground for anyone seeking the magic of winter. Find a true taste of the Keweenaw’s spirit at one of these nine winter events taking place now through March.

Hancock Christmas Walk: (Nov. 29, 2024): The City of Hancock turns into “Twas the Night Before

Christmas” on Quincy Street on Friday, Nov. 29 from 6-8 p.m. The evening begins with a Christmas

Parade at 6 p.m. and follows with dog sled rides, cookie decorating and food trucks. Santa Claus

will lead the lighting of Hancock’s Christmas Tree at Memorial Park after the parade. Quincy

Street will close down for the event, creating a fun holiday environment in Hancock. Bring your

sleds (snow dependent) to the Quincy Green: a prime location for sledding in town.

Winter Wonderland (Dec. 6, 2024): Hear sleigh bells ring and the clickity-clack of hooves as you ride a horse-drawn carriage under Houghton’s holiday lights. Grab a piping cup of hot chocolate and hear Christmas music on the Houghton Pier. Santa and Mrs. Claus plan on attending and will take letters from

kids and hear your Christmas wishes. Kids can get photos with popular kids Christmas cartoon characters. Bundle up and spend time at Winter Wonderland and check out Houghton’s shops and restaurants downtown.

Copper Harbor Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec. 14, 2024): Copper Harbor welcomes all to its winter festivities taking place Dec. 14, 2024. Things kick off with an Art Show at the Mariner North from 12-5 p.m. Santa will be hanging around later in the evening to meet and greet with families and young ones. Head on over to the Donny Kilpela Memorial Park across US-41 from the Mariner to see Copper Harbor’s Christmas tree lighting and fireworks at 6 p.m.

NYE Chook Drop (Dec. 31, 2024 ): Ring in the New Year at the Gateway to the Keweenaw! Houghton’s NYE Chook Drop gives you two chances to celebrate 2025. On Tuesday, Dec. 31 – bring your kiddos to the Little Chook Drop from 6:30-7 p.m. on the Houghton Waterfront Pier. The City of Houghton and Visit Keweenaw will play clean jams leading up to the Little Chook Drop at 7 p.m., creating a fun, family-friendly way to enjoy New Year’s excitement before bedtime. Then, for the night owls, come back to the pier for the classic Midnight Chook Drop! Enjoy live music from Mr. Cesar and the Lucha Tones, rocking the stage until the final countdown and Chook Drop at midnight. Don’t miss out on ringing in 2025 in Houghton’s unique style this New Year’s Eve!

Heikinpäivä (Jan. 27, 2025): Celebrate Finnish heritage at Heikinpäivä 2025 in Hancock where tradition and winter fun collide! Participate in the Wife Carrying Contest, watch the Hobby Horse Hoedown, Winter Parade and catch the traditional Spiral Bear Dance on the Quincy Green. You’ll find outdoor games like vipukelkka (kick sled races), and opportunities to participate in other Finnish-themed dinners and activities. Try out Takka Portage for an authentic Finnish sauna during Heikinpäivä down on the Portage Canal.

MTU Winter Carnival (Feb. 5-8, 2025): Experience the magic of Michigan Tech’s Winter Carnival 2025! MTU’s Winter Carnival is one of the most iconic winter celebrations in the Midwest, featuring extraordinary snow statues, activities on MTU Campus and a torchlit ski parade down Mont Ripley. This year’s theme is “Dragons, Knights & Legendary Sights” which will add some fun medieval flair to carnival’s snow statues. Stay tuned for more announcements about activities and more snow sculptures in Downtown Houghton.

Jibba Jabba (Feb. 15, 2025): Houghton’s Red Bull-sponsored snowboard event is shredding Huron Street on Saturday, Feb. 15. Jibba Jabba brings in professional snowboard riders from across the nation who put on a show for the crowd. Snowboarders compete for a cash purse – pushing them to perform impressive tricks and shred with their best foot forward. The crowd will line the sides of the course, keeping you close to the action. Pair Jibba Jabba with a day at Mont Ripley Ski Area or Mount Bohemia Ski Resort for the ultimate Valentine’s Day weekend escape.

CopperDog 150 (Feb. 28, March 1 & 2): Michigan’s most northern dogsled races are slated to take place Feb. 28-March 2, 2025. Hear the howl of the wild and see large groups of sled dogs race to victory. The CopperDog 150 packs a fast weekend of dog sled races across the Keweenaw, spanning from Calumet to Copper Harbor. Community watch parties light the night, keeping the fans hot on the trail of the CopperDogs. Dress warm and watch the different legs of the races, from the high-energy kickoff in Calumet to the quieter last legs further north.

Great Bear Chase (March 8, 2025): U.P. Health System’s Great Bear Chase skis through the Swedetown Trails in Calumet on March 8, 2025. The Great Bear Chase celebrates snow in the Keweenaw and how unique it is compared to other destinations only a few hours away. Skiers will navigate either a 25k or 50k course and enjoy quality XC ski trails. Compete in one of the Midwest’s last ski races of the season in Calumet this coming March.