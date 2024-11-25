Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge-Winter Edition Returns Dec 7

IRONBULL

After three years in the books, the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge – Winter Edition returns December 7, 2024, with expanded race offerings. In addition to the existing 3-hour race option, a 6-hour and a 3-hour no-bike option are available to winter enthusiasts. Racers navigate the secret unmarked course which is revealed on race day with a map and compass. Some racers even get shuttled to a secret location to access portions of the racecourse. To further reduce barriers to the sport, race directors offer a beginner’s clinic and a beginner-friendly course allowing GPS, normally forbidden in adventure races. Even though this is the event’s fourth year, returning racers will be exploring in an entirely new area for this year’s event.

Teams must stay together to find checkpoints on the unmarked course. Photo credit: Ann + Lee Photography.

“Our beautiful ‘Gateway to the Northwoods’ community showcases world class amenities that we are eager to share with everyone,” said Dan Wendorf, Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Merrill. “We cannot thank IRONBULL enough for their efforts and look forward to rolling out the red carpet for all visitors and competitors.”



This is the ninth race in the 2024 Wisconsin Adventure Racing Series, where each year racers participating in three or more of the races are automatically eligible for prizes, including a cash purse. The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge – Winter Edition is sanctioned by the United States Adventure Racing Association (USARA) and is part of IRONBULL’s year-round offerings of races. The course planning started nearly a year ago and is designed for any snow conditions.

To reduce barriers, any bike type is allowed for winter enthusiasts. Photo credit: Ann + Lee Photography.





“We are challenged with having to weatherproof our events,” said Andrea Larson, IRONBULL executive director and course designer. “We’ve experienced in past years that low snow conditions make the course the fastest possible, allowing racers to easily shortcut across swamps that would be slow going and mosquito infested during summer months. When Mother Nature provides fresh snow, racers strategize about potentially skipping checkpoints and analyze their route choices which adds another layer of challenges to this awesome sport.” If snow levels are high, race organizers offer snowshoe rentals for the event.

This year’s expanded race offerings include a 3-hour foot only option. Photo credit: Ann + Lee Photography.





Another aspect of adventure racing that is unique are the special challenges racers will face. The challenge remains a mystery until they reach that portion of the course. In past years, racers built snowmen, sledded, and played a wintry version of golf, so anything is on the table. Plus, more advanced racers will be turning in all their maps and navigating to some checkpoints by memory this year.



“We’re excited to create an event that excites first time to veteran racers of all ages to enjoy spending time outdoors during a traditionally drab part of the year,” said Tracy Major, co-race director.



The event has an excellent track record with every racer responding to the anonymous post-event survey saying they would recommend the event to others since the event’s inception in 2021. As a result, racers from across the Midwest come to the event, with nearly 90% of racers traveling to Central Wisconsin just for the event. This is no surprise since the event is a spinoff of America’s largest adventure race, Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge, which will be celebrating its tenth edition this Memorial Day weekend.



Event Details:

– Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

– Location: secret location in Central Wisconsin

– Event info: https://www.ironbull.org/winter-rmac



For more information about IRONBULL visit, www.IRONBULL.org.



Media Contact:

Andrea Larson

715-574-4440

[email protected]

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high-quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.