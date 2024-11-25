Turkey Birkie Update: Snow season has officially begun!

From the ABSF

We are excited to finally see a dip in temperatures and some natural powder in the Northwoods! We will be starting up our snow guns this evening and hope to make as much snow as we can before the weekend! Fingers crossed the snow continues to come down! Are you as excited about the snow as we are? Check out the trail cams for yourself!

Watch Trail Cams

Turkey Birkie Starts THIS Friday! Get your skis waxed and join us for a fun day on the snow! What to expect:



* Early season snow (full event schedule coming soon!)

* Ski manufacturer demos

* CXC Academy Ski Lessons

* Custom Turkey Birkie buff

* NORDJÖRK Scavenger Hunt

* Fundraising Happy Hour (free beer!)

*Hot Chocolate Bar

*And MORE!

Registration: $35 per individual — FREE if you have a Combo or MTV Season Pass. (Registration still required!)

Turkey Birkie Registration

Weather Forecast

The weather is looking nice and cold for Turkey Birkie! We are excited to see you all in a few days! Grab the whole family and come out for a fun filled holiday weekend!

Grab your trail pass here!

TRAIL PASS

Reminder: You must either register for Turkey Birkie ($35) OR purchase a Combo or MTV Trail Pass.

NORDJÖRK Scavenger Hunt!

Get ready to hunt for deals at Turkey Birkie! There will be 50 stickers hidden around the following locations:

Derksen Family Great Hall

American Birkebeiner Trailhead

Tormondson Family Snowmaking Trail

Base Camp at Mt. Telemark Village

Telehenge & Fitness Park

Each Turkey will have a special reward or discount from NORDJÖRK that can be redeemed online at www.nordjork.com

Fundraising Happy Hour

Friday, November 29th

3:30 – 5:00 PM

Base Camp – Gantz Great Room

Join us at Base Camp for drinks and snacks during Turkey Birkie while you hear from Ben Popp about Mt. Telemark Village projects and stay for a big announcement at 4 PM! We look forward to seeing you there!