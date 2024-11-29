Learn-To-Ski, On-Snow Group Technique Lessons with Team Birkie

Get Your Nordic On!

Yuriy Gusev

Team Birkie knows the sublime feeling of gliding over the snow with a rush of cold winter air filling your lungs with each breath. The health benefits, joy, and lifestyle of cross-country skiing is accessible to you through Get Your Nordic On clinics with Team Birkie! Have you wanted to try cross-country skiing? Have you skied before and thought about trying it again? Now is the time.

Learn from Team Birkie athletes and coaches!

Get Your Nordic On is designed for learn-to-ski enthusiasts and beginners. We focus on fundamental skills and techniques, in a fun, supportive, engaging environment, on the very site where the best in the world skied last winter during the Loppet Cup World Cup. We want to share with you the fundamentals that will help you establish skiing as a part of your healthy lifestyle, with personalized attention to help you progress at your own pace.

What makes this special is you will be learning from the best skiers and coaches in the Midwest and your participation contributes to a meaningful cause. Every dollar raised from these events will directly fund the aspirations of Team Birkie athletes. By joining us, you are investing in your own skiing journey, while meeting and learning from dedicated athletes working to achieve their goals of competing at the top international level.

Registration: Ski With Team Birkie!

WHEN: December 6th & 7th, 2024

LEVELS

– Learn to Ski

– Beginner: Know how to ski but want to improve your skill and proficiency

FACILITIES

All lessons are based at The Trailhead.

Address: 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55422

With machine-made snow, phenomenal grooming, and trails for all ability levels, Theodore Wirth Park cross-country ski trails are an incredible classroom for your amazing cross-country experience.

COST

$195 (does not include Ski Trail Pass)

Note: Registration includes access to all lessons (Fri & Sat), allowing participants the flexibility to attend either skate, classic, or both types of sessions as per their interest and convenience.

SCHEDULE

– Friday, December 6 – 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm (Classic Technique)

– Saturday, December 7 – 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (Skate Technique)

– Saturday, December 7 – 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm (Classic Technique)

EQUIPMENT RENTALS

Equipment rentals are available, but we cannot guarantee enough will be on hand to setrve all.

– Skate Equipment + ski pass is $30

– Classic Equipment + ski pass is $26

– Ski Trail Pass is $20

Note: Please arrive 35-40 min ahead of time to get your rental gear.

We are immensely grateful to the Loppet Foundation for their support of Team Birkie and for hosting our Get Your Nordic On! – Group Technique Lessons!

ABOUT TEAM BIRKIE: Team Birkie is a Midwest-based professional cross country ski team formed through a collaboration between the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, The Loppet Foundation, and Central Cross-Country Skiing (CXC). With athletes competing at the FIS World Cup, U.S. SuperTour, and regional marathon levels, the team is dedicated to advancing skiing in the Central Region. With its home base in Minneapolis, MN, Team Birkie promotes partnership and community engagement, striving to set higher standards in the sport and inspire the next generation of Nordic skiers. Learn more at www.teambirkie.com.

Yuriy Gusev

Central Cross Country Skiing | U.S. Ski & Snowboard