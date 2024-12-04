2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon – December Updates

Noquemanon Ski Marathon 2025

January 24 & 25

The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is going Green and Gold this year in celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Northern Michigan University – the home of the famous Superior Dome finish!



The connections between the Noque and NMU run deep in several ways including the founder (an NMU alum) and many members of the organizing committee (NMU alums). Here’s to year 27 of the Noque and year 125 of NMU!

2025 Wave Updates and Price Schedule

Registration for the 2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon is open! The registration pricing schedule for all events is listed below – note that the next price increase occurs on January 1st.



As usual, skiers aged 24 and under registering for the 50K, 24K, or 15 miles snowshoe event will receive a $25 discount no matter when they register! The discount is applied during registration.



The 3K and 1K Adaptive/Sit Ski events are now free of charge!



Full Noque & Half Noque Events (Including Virtual), 15 Mile Snowshoe



$105 through December 31st, $110 through January 23rd, $125 on January 24th



12K

$45 through December 31st, $50 through January 23rd, $60 on January 24th



Adaptive/Sit Ski (3K and 1K): FREE!



Rundman-Jacobson Junior Noque (ages 19 and under): FREE thanks to a generous gift in memory of Cheri Rundman.



Wave Availability (as of 12/3/24)



50K Classic, Wave 1: 54 spots



Wave 2: 68 spots



50K Freestyle/Skate: Sorry! Wave 1 – WAVE IS FULL



Wave 2: 34 spots



Wave 3: 72 spots



24K Classic, Wave 1: 36 spots



Wave 2: 31 spots



Wave 3: 32 spots



Wave 4: 39 spots



24K Freestyle/Skate:



Wave 1: 35 spots



Wave 2: 30 spots



Wave 3: 15 spots



Wave 4: 49 spots



If you have already registered, you should have received a confirmation email at the email address you used to register for your RunSignup account. If you did not receive a confirmation email, please check your SPAM/Junk email folder. If you do not find a registration confirmation, the next step is to go the Noquemanon Ski Marathon event on RunSignup and look for your name, or the names of those who you registered, on the “Find a Participant” tab. Note that you do not need to be logged in to RunSignUp to utilize this participant lookup. If you do not find the name(s) you are looking for on the participant list, please reach out to [email protected] for assistance.



The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is a nonprofit event that serves as a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network. The race committee works very hard to keep event prices down while also having the capacity to follow through on our financial commitments and moving trail improvement projects forward. This year includes building a few kilometers of new trail to accommodate for changing landowner permissions. We are committed to offering a unique and high-quality event at one of the lower price-points available for an event of this size and length.



Thank you for your continued support and we are looking forward to our 27th annual event on January 24th and 25th 2025!



For complete event details please the Noquemanon Ski Marathon race website at: www.noquemanon.com

New Full Noque Trail Reroute and Improvements for 2025

A big trail improvement project was recently completed at the Zhulkie Creek crossing between kilometers 34 and 35. A tight and uneven corner on the descent to the creek crossing has been significantly widened and leveled and the bridge surface has been widened and repaired. Additional leveling and widening of this trail section, on both sides of the bridge, has occurred which will significantly improve the skiing in this section. Full Noque skiers familiar with the Zhulkie Creek area should quickly realize the improvements completed this year. A special thank you to Andrew Kilpela of Yard Builders (a Noque sponsor and supporter) for his assistance with this crucial improvement to the Noquemanon Ski Marathon course.

In addition to the improvements above, some recent landowner permission changes required a new rerouted section of trail to be built in September/October. The reroute is located 1 kilometer west of County Rd 510 between kilometers 26 and 25 – this new section of trail connects the Solomon Gursky section (formerly known as Granite Point) to existing race trail on Lyme Great Lakes Timberland property. This .7K reroute includes a moderate climb onto some rolling terrain and finishes with a moderate descent that connects to the existing race trail.

Thank you to both Lyme Great Lakes Timberland and Holli Forest Products for the necessary easements to complete this connection!

This trail reroute was unexpected and unplanned and added significant costs to our non profit event – our event serves as a fund raiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) and provides a portion of the operating funds for the organization. The NTN mobilized quick action, planning/permitting, and access of easements for the project and provided labor via NTN staff to get this completed in short order! The race however is responsible for the cost of equipment, fuel, and ancillary needs (culverting etc) of the build. While we are always investing resources to race trail improvement projects this one will need some additional help and we are seeking donations to cover the costs which are over $5,000. If our goal is reached we will put any additional amounts donated towards the other crucial projects which includes the above mentioned trail repairs at the Zhulkie Creek crossing. To donate click the red donate button below. Race registrants can also contribute to these same efforts when registering – a donation option page will display during the RunSignup checkout process.

Thank you to those that have already donated and to those that will! Your contributions directly help ensure a quality race trail and they allow the Noquemanon Ski Marathon to fulfill all of our financial obligations!

Blue line indicates new rerouted section – Brown line is the former race trail between the 26K and 25K mark.

Trail work in progress – September.

2024 Results

Complete 2024 Noquemanon Ski Marathon results, provided by Superior Timing: https://my.raceresult.com/231888/



2024 Rundman-Jacobson Junior Noquemanon results, provided by Superior Timing: https://my.raceresult.com/231889/results

Re-live the 2024 Noquemanon

Check out the excitement of the Junior Noquemanon held at Al Quaal Recreation Area

Thank You to This Year’s Title & Major Sponsors

Hammer Nutrition endurance fuels will be back on course once again at the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. For over 35 years, Hammer has been helping endurance athletes to Fuel Right and Feel Great while performing their best. Noquemanon participants can look forward to having great tasting Hammer HEED at all aid stations and Hammer Gels at select stations.