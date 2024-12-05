Ariens Nordic Center Awarded Bid for 2025 World Snowshoe, US, and Open Championships

Tara Perre

The North Country Sports Council is excited to announce that Ariens Nordic Center has been awarded the bid to host the 2025 World Snowshoe Championships, US Snowshoe Championships and Open Championships from February 27–March 2, 2025. These prestigious events will showcase elite athletes and celebrate the spirit of community and outdoor recreation in Wisconsin’s scenic winter landscape.

The World Snowshoe Championships, held annually since 2006, and the US Snowshoe Championships have a rich history of promoting the sport and bringing together snowshoe enthusiasts from around the world. “We are proud to bring these championships to Ariens Nordic Center,” said Matthew Dougherty, Executive Director of North Country Sports Council. “This venue exemplifies the qualities we look for in a host location: outstanding facilities, breathtaking trails, and a commitment to excellence.”

Ariens Nordic Center, with its state-of-the-art snowmaking capabilities and expertly designed trails that flow through picturesque Wisconsin hills, is poised to deliver a truly memorable experience. “Our goal is to create a world-class event that highlights the best of winter sports while inviting snowshoe enthusiasts from all walks of life to join us,” said Matthew Dougherty, Executive Director of North Country Sports Council.

Jackie Hering, Director of the U.S. Snowshoe Association, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event: “We are thrilled to host the 2025 U.S. Snowshoe Nationals alongside the World Snowshoe Championships in Brillion, Wisconsin. This historic collaboration offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for athletes from around the globe to come together and celebrate the sport of snowshoeing in a truly unique setting. By bringing both the national and world championships to Brillion, we are not only elevating the level of competition but also highlighting the camaraderie and spirit that define the snowshoe community. We look forward to welcoming athletes, spectators, and fans from near and far to this extraordinary event.”

In an exciting development for participants and spectators alike, this year’s championships will feature a professional prize purse of $16,500 (US$) for all three days of racing—covering the US Snowshoe Championships, World Snowshoe Championships, and the Open Championships. This will be the largest prize purse ever offered for a snowshoe event in North America, further elevating the competition’s prestige.

The championships will include various race formats, from competitive distances to open races for all ages and abilities on Sunday. “This event is about more than just competition; it’s about fostering community and encouraging participation in winter sports,” said Monica Ariens, Ariens Nordic Center managing director. “We invite everyone, from seasoned racers to families looking for a fun winter activity, to come out and experience the excitement.”

The event is expected to significantly boost local tourism, providing an economic lift to the Brillion, Wisconsin area during winter. Local businesses are gearing up to support the influx of visitors, and community members are encouraged to volunteer and participate in the festivities.

David Robinson, Director of the World Snowshoe Federation, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “The Ariens Nordic Center is an exceptional choice for these championships. Their commitment to hosting a world-class event aligns perfectly with our mission to promote snowshoeing globally. Participants can look forward to a remarkable experience that captures the essence of the sport.”

For more information about the 2025 World Snowshoe, US Snowshoe, and Open Championships, including registration details and event schedules, please click here: Ariens Nordic Center or contact us by clicking here: North Country Sports Council

Direct Registration Link: Registration

ABOUT THE NORTH COUNTRY SPORTS COUNCIL:

Established in 2024, NCSC is a not-for-profit charitable organization, IRS 501 (C) (3) based in Saranac Lake, NY. Our goal is to make NCSC one of the best councils if not the best at attracting, creating, developing and amplifying sport, events and entertainment to help drive economic impact. For more information go to www.northcountrysports.org

ABOUT ARIENS NORDIC CENTER:

Located adjacent to Round Lake Farms on 200 acres at the outskirts of Brillion, Ariens Nordic Center opened in December 2022, offering a year-round trail network for recreation, training and competition for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, hiking, and more. The facility is open to the public and includes lighting, snowmaking, a paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, a pond for snowmaking purposes and a 20-point biathlon range. For more information go to www.ariensnordic.com

ABOUT UNITED STATES SNOWSHOE ASSOCIATION:

The United States Snowshoe Association (USSSA) is set up to govern the growing sport of snowshoeing in the United States and assist in the production of Nationals each year. For more information go to www.ussnowshoe.com

ABOUT WORLD SNOWSHOE ASSOCIATION:

The World Snowshoe Federation (formerly known as the ISSF) is a non-profit, international sports federation, that was founded in 2010. The primary mission of the WSSF is to serve as the international governing body for the Sport of Snowshoe Racing and to assist in the organization and governance of the various national governing bodies for Snowshoe Racing around the World.

The primary mission of the WSSF is to develop to develop snowshoe activities at all levels across the world. This includes but not limited to grass roots recreational events, junior development, adult learn to snowshoe events and international championships. Our goal is to have as many people around the world as possible passionately enjoying snowshoeing as a winter health and fitness activity. For more information go to www.worldsnowshoe.org