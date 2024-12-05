Dec. 10th: Join CXC for a live online waxing clinic with Ian Harvey, Brand Manager of Toko US

Join CXC for a live online waxing clinic with Ian Harvey, Brand Manager of Toko US.

Online via Zoom Tuesday, December 10th at 7:30 PM (Central)

Mastering Waxing in All Conditions

Ian Harvey, Brand Manager of Toko US, will present an overview of new products, demonstrate applications for both skate and classic techniques, and address audience questions.

RSVP & Submit Questions

* After you RSVP, you will receive a link to access the virtual room.