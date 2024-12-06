Keweenaw’s Ski Season Opener Happening Saturday with More Snow in Forecast

Jesse Wiederhold

Ski season is here in the Keweenaw. The Swedetown Trails Club will host its Season Opener on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Swedetown Recreation Area in Calumet. This early-season ski event comes with a strong start to winter. The Keweenaw saw nearly two feet of snowfall over last weekend – and more looks to be on the way for Saturday’s race. Skiers can participate in a 7.5km freestyle race in various age groups, competing for prizes. The fun starts in Swedetown at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

The Keweenaw has been hit with a thick snow base welcoming cross-country skiers and winter enthusiasts back to their favorite powder trails. The trails club says it was able to begin setting tracks on Nov. 30 and will be updating users regularly on current trail conditions. The Season Opener kicks off Swedetown’s winter events. In March, it will host the Great Bear Chase with a 50km Skiathlon, 50km Classic and a 50km Freestyle.

The Season Opener is sponsored by the Swedetown Trails Club and Studio 13 in Houghton. Participants are suggested to donate $20 – helping support early-season grooming. Come celebrate a strong start to winter in the Keweenaw this weekend. Pull out the skis and find your warm layers – it’s the perfect time to experience Swedetown. For the next week, temperatures are looking to stay below freezing – keeping the snow in your future Keweenaw adventures.