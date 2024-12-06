Mount Bohemia Ski Resort Opens This Weekend, Early Season Skiing Starts Dec. 7

Jessie Wiederhold

Mount Bohemia Ski Resort is opening its slopes to skiers starting this Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. Heavy powder is expected and the Keweenaw has already seen nearly three feet of snow since November – making for early season ski conditions. A winter storm warning is in effect until Thursday and could bring another blanket of snow by the weekend. This comes after Bohemia just claimed one of the top ski resort titles in North America on USA Today. Mount Bohemia’s $99 season pass sale runs through Dec. 7 – allowing you to still get the best deal on skiing before opening day.

What’s New at Boho this Year:

Mount Bohemia has expanded its Nordic spa for the 2024-25 season. It added a cold rain mist room, modeled after Iceland’s Sky Lagoon where cold rain falls from the sky and walls. Additionally, visitors will be able to indulge in a Turkish Steam Room featuring Rasul, an ancient Turkish wellness treatment. Find a new bio-sauna with lower temperatures and a crystal relaxation room featuring four heated loungers overlooking Upper Michigan’s largest outdoor hot tub. Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy après-ski (after skiing) activities following a full day on the slops at the Nordic spa and Log Cabin Bar. Mount Bohemia is home to Michigan’s tallest vertical drop and the longest ski trail – Ghost Trail – spanning nearly two miles down the mountain in Lac La Belle.

See You at Bohemia!

Even if you’re not into skiing or snowboarding – the Nordic spa and lodging itself is enough reason to visit. Bring your snowshoes for an alternative experience on the hill. Head to VisitKeweenaw.com to look at area lodging options to stay close to all the action in Lac La Belle. You can find good dining options at the resort, in Lac La Belle or up US-41 in Copper Harbor.

