Shape the Future of Mountain Biking on DNR Land – Let’s Make It Happen!

WISCONSIN NICA – Renee Griswold

We’ve got an amazing opportunity to boost mountain biking in Wisconsin, and your voice can make all the difference! The DNR is finalizing its Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP)—a five-year guide to expanding outdoor fun.

Why should you join in?

By speaking up, you’re helping to create more trails, more adventures, and unforgettable experiences for riders of all ages and abilities. Together, we blaze the trail for our community and future mountain bikers.

Deadline to act: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Action Steps for YOU, Student-Athletes, Coaches, and Families:

Review the SCORP Website

Check out the SCORP Plan (optional, but super informative!)

Complete the ONLINE INPUT FORM to share your thoughts on expanding mountain biking trails.

Need help with what to say? We’ve got you covered!

Our friends at Metro Mountain Bikers have shared some awesome suggestions to make your input stand out. Feel free to use them, tweak them, or create your own responses—it’s totally up to you!

Just be sure to answer all the questions, not just the ones with suggestions. Every response helps show how important mountain biking is to Wisconsin’s outdoor future!

Question 1: Suggest entering:

“Participation rates, equitable distribution of opportunities, and expand the number and diversity of people participating in outdoor recreation.”

Question 6: Recommended checking:

“Strongly Support” for “Ensure the equitable distribution of opportunities” and “Expand the number and diversity of people participating in outdoor recreation”

Question 4: Recommend checking:

“Places to go are too far away” and “Places to go are too crowded or overused.”

Question 7: Here’s a great suggestion:

“I’d like to see expanded mountain biking trails on DNR land. Youth mountain biking has exploded in popularity in Wisconsin, with the WI NICA League boasting over 1,900 student-athletes and 1000 highly trained coaches on 100 teams. More trails mean more opportunities for more people on bikes for life!”

Let’s make mountain biking bigger, better, and more accessible for all. Your voice matters—don’t miss this chance to make an impact! And, remember to report the time you spent on this project to your coach as Teen Trail Corps time!

Renee Griswold, League Director

WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR 2025?Stay tuned for the announcement of our 2025 important dates…coming soon!

