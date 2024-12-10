Team Birkie World Cup Highlights!

Team Birkie

It feels like the last two weeks were at once, just a couple of days with a month’s worth of activity, but in other ways felt like a month long as well. Such is the onset of the racing season!

Alayna Sonnesyn, Zak Ketterson, and Kevin Bolger have completed two world cup stops in Ruka, Finland and Lillehammer, Norway. They move south to central Europe and the Swiss resort town of Davos to close out FIS World Cup Period 1 this week.

See links below for ways to watch!

Team Birkie MN Nordic Opener.

Zak Ketterson racing last weekend. in Lillehammer, Norway. Click on images to enlarge. All photos courtesy of Team Birkie.

Luci Anderson had an amazing IBU Cup debut in Idre Fjaell, Sweden, and Geilo, Norway. Her encouraging results “got her called up to the majors” earning her first IBU World Cup starts of her career this coming weekend in Hochfilzen, Austria. Congratulations, Luci!

Domestically, World Team members Christopher Kalev and Mariel Pulles travelled north to Alaska for early season tune-up races. Christopher won his first race of the year in the 10K freestyle against both NCAA Alaska programs!

The Continental and Regional Team members have been getting in their early season on-snow efforts and final race preparations on the snowmaking loops at both the Birkie trailhead in Cable, and at the Trailhead at Wirth.

The Marathon Team kicked off their season in the Skadi’s Chase Races at the Minnesota Nordic Opener at Elm Creek. Great conditions for the first race of the season, and Sam Holt fought for the win but was outpaced in the end by Matt Liebsch, while Nicole Eliasson finished third in the women’s race.

Luci Anderson racing her first international biathlon race in Fjaell, Sweden.

The national domestic racing circuit gets into high gear this Thursday as the Supertour comes to Cable, December 12-17. We hope you’ll get a chance to come to Cable to check out the action!

See the SuperTour schedule below.

YOUR IMPACT

We are thrilled with our recent online auction, raising over $20,000 over the week. The athletes and our supporters donated great items and creative experiences.



Huge thanks to all our donors and everyone who bid on an item! We hope you find great value in your winning bid!

Emma Stertz, Paul Schommer and Dolcie Tanguay after biathlon races in Mt Itasca, MN.

If you did not have a chance to participate in the online auction or your bid was not winning, you can still support the team with your donation to ensure we can continue providing vital support to our athletes. Thank you!

SCHEDULE: UPCOMING EVENTS

Thursday, December 12

US SKI & SNOWBOARD SUPERTOUR, CABLE, WI – FREESTYLE SPRINT

Friday, December 13

FIS XC WORLD CUP, DAVOS, SUI – FREESTYLE TEAM SPRINT

IBU BIATHLON WORLD CUP, HOCHFILZEN, AUT – WOMEN’S 7.5KM SPRINT

Saturday, December 14

US SKI & SNOWBOARD SUPERTOUR, CABLE, WI – CLASSIC SPRINT

FIS XC WORLD CUP, DAVOS, SUI – FREESTYLE SPRINT

IBU BIATHLON WORLD CUP, HOCHFILZEN, AUT – WOMEN’S 10KM PURSUIT

Sunday, December 15

US SKI & SNOWBOARD SUPERTOUR, CABLE, WI – 10KM FREESTYLE

FIS XC WORLD CUP, DAVOS, SUI – 20KM INDIVIDUAL CLASSIC

IBU BIATHLON WORLD CUP, HOCHFILZEN, AUT – WOMEN’S 4X6KM RELAY

Tuesday, December 17

US SKI & SNOWBOARD SUPERTOUR, CABLE, WI – 20KM CLASSIC

WORLD CUP WATCHING

The FIS Cross Country Skiing World Cup is off and running, and Team Birkie is well represented. Zak Ketterson, Kevin Bolger, and Alayna Sonnesyn competed in Ruka, Finland and Lilllehammer, Norway, for Team USA. You can watch live or on demand on Ski and Snowboard Live, with a paid subscription. Visit FIS for the full schedule.

The IBU Biathlon World Cup will feature Luci Anderson for the first time in Hochfilzen, Austria, this weekend, December 13-15. You can watch for free with a registered account on Eurovision.