Lake Notes, Winter 2024/2025, National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation

Winter is a great time to enjoy Lake Superior—whether you like to cross country ski in its parks, admire the lake’s spectacular natural beauty, or stay warm inside to plan your summer adventure. As we near the end of 2024, NPLSF has exciting progress to report and plans to do even more in 2025 to protect, restore, and enhance our big lake and its five national parks!

Telling the story of Minong

Thousands of visitors embark for Isle Royale at Hat Point Marina each year, and a new ferry terminal will soon improve that experience. Thanks to a project led by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Ojibway (Anishinaabe), NPLSF, National Park Service and others, visitors will also have an opportunity to learn about the band’s long term connection to Isle Royale, known as Minong in Anishinaabeg. The National Park Foundation recently provided seed funding to share this largely untold story with a permanent exhibit in the new building. Learn more here!

A year of progress with more work ahead!

It has been a big year for NPLSF, with a new education program, the launch of several major park infrastructure projects, and much more. Check out the highlights of all we have achieved together and what we are planning for the coming year.

Your support makes it possible

NPLSF exists to ensure that Lake Superior and its five national parks remain healthy and vibrant for future generations. Your contribution makes a difference. Please support NPLSF with a tax-deductible donation!

NPLSF welcomes new board member Emily Larson

Board memberships provide vital expertise and leadership at NPLSF. We are pleased to welcome nationally known sustainability leader and former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson to the team. Learn more here.

Park Announcements:

Lake Superior’s parks are decarbonizing, and you can too! Several new projects are in the works to move park operations off fossil fuel onto clean electricity—more details are coming soon. In the meantime, download NPLSF’s new map and guide to learn what you can do in your home or business.

to learn what you can do in your home or business. In late spring NPLSF will be traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with elected officials and share park priorities, including the importance of continued investment. What message would you like to share about our parks? Email us your thoughts and visions at [email protected]

Visit the Parks: