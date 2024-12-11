Lake Notes, Winter 2024/2025, National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation
Winter is a great time to enjoy Lake Superior—whether you like to cross country ski in its parks, admire the lake’s spectacular natural beauty, or stay warm inside to plan your summer adventure. As we near the end of 2024, NPLSF has exciting progress to report and plans to do even more in 2025 to protect, restore, and enhance our big lake and its five national parks!
Thousands of visitors embark for Isle Royale at Hat Point Marina each year, and a new ferry terminal will soon improve that experience. Thanks to a project led by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Ojibway (Anishinaabe), NPLSF, National Park Service and others, visitors will also have an opportunity to learn about the band’s long term connection to Isle Royale, known as Minong in Anishinaabeg. The National Park Foundation recently provided seed funding to share this largely untold story with a permanent exhibit in the new building. Learn more here!
A year of progress with more work ahead!
It has been a big year for NPLSF, with a new education program, the launch of several major park infrastructure projects, and much more. Check out the highlights of all we have achieved together and what we are planning for the coming year.
Your support makes it possible
NPLSF exists to ensure that Lake Superior and its five national parks remain healthy and vibrant for future generations. Your contribution makes a difference. Please support NPLSF with a tax-deductible donation!
NPLSF welcomes new board member Emily Larson
Board memberships provide vital expertise and leadership at NPLSF. We are pleased to welcome nationally known sustainability leader and former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson to the team. Learn more here.
Park Announcements:
- Lake Superior’s parks are decarbonizing, and you can too! Several new projects are in the works to move park operations off fossil fuel onto clean electricity—more details are coming soon. In the meantime, download NPLSF’s new map and guide to learn what you can do in your home or business.
- In late spring NPLSF will be traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with elected officials and share park priorities, including the importance of continued investment. What message would you like to share about our parks? Email us your thoughts and visions at [email protected]
Visit the Parks:
- Winter is a great time to visit Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore – check out these tips for visiting in cold weather and links to other resources, including a recent Lake Superior Podcast episode offering an inside look at this beautiful park.
- Did you know Keweenaw National Historical Park’s Calumet Visitor Center offers pre- and post-visit lesson plans for field trips and family visits? Take a look at these online resources, specially designed to meet second or fourth-grade curriculum standards.
- Isle Royale National Park is closed in winter, but this is a great season to plan your 2025 adventure! Tips for many trips are available on the park website and aspiring backpackers will want to listen to this Lake Superior Podcast episode with expert Jon Prain.
- Apostle Islands National Lakeshore’s mainland cliffs offer excellent cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. When conditions are right, you can also visit the area’s stunning ice caves, though it is important to check conditions first!
- The night sky at Grand Portage National Monument is spectacular during the winter. Artist Carl Gawboy and photographer Travis Novitsky are known for their stunning images and are featured in this article about last year’s Northern Nights, Starry Skies exhibit at the monument.
|The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation is the nonprofit philanthropic partner of:
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore * Grand Portage National Monument * Isle Royale National Park * Keweenaw National Historical Park * Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
|Do you have questions about the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation? Ideas for things we can do to help our parks? Let us know! Send us a message at [email protected]