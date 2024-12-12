North End Snowshoe Classic Back for 2025: Jan 4. North End Classic Ski Race Feb. 9th

Shelly Wilson

The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the 6th annual North End Snowshoe Classic on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Race organizers are optimistic that this year’s event will once again be “on-snow,” after having to stage the race as a trail run in 2024 due to lack of snow.

The Snowshoe Classic annually attracts a complete spectrum of participants, from the serious die-hard types who run in shorts and a t-shirt regardless of the temperatures to casual walkers and hikers out for a pleasant day on the trails.

The Snowshoe Classic race will start and finish at the North End Trailhead and use a looped route on the North End Classic Ski Trail. The course is scenic, challenging, and enjoyable. Racers have embraced the narrower North End Classic Trail with its fun rolling terrain and a remote feel. The snowshoe racecourse also uses a few short segments of the main North End Ski Trail, which will remain open to skiers. The North End Classic Trail will be closed until about 12:00 noon, and if possible, efforts will be made to re-groom the trail at that time.

Starting at the North End Trailhead, two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road, the Snowshoe Classic will offer 5 km and 10 km options. The 10km race will start at 9:45am and the 5km at 10:00. The race is open to the public and all levels of participants are welcome.

There will be one aid station on the course with water and energy drink, but participants should bring their own water bottle. The Snowshoe Classic places an emphasis on having fun and enjoying spending a day on the trails in a friendly, low-key atmosphere. Awards will be presented to the overall winners in each race, as well as the first place finisher in each age group. All racers will receive a loaf of homemade bread from Tilly’s Pies and a jar of homemade jam from the UCC church.

Registration is online only and there will be no on-site race day registration. Racers may register online at Registration or by visiting www.northendskiclub.org. Registration closes at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 3, but to be guaranteed a full goodie bag, racers must register by Jan. 2. Registration is $31 for racers over age 12. The fee for participants under 12 is $15 with a goodie bag, or free without a goodie bag. Proceeds benefit the North End Ski Club with $1.00 of every entry to be donated to the Great Divide Ambulance Service to support their important efforts in the Cable community.

Bib pick-up will take place at the North End Cabin, 41640 Randysek Rd., Cable, on Saturday, January 4 at 9:00 am. Full race details can be found at: https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-snowshoe-classic/.

The North End Ski Club is grateful for the generous support of many local business sponsors who help make all of the great North End events and activities possible.

For additional event information, contact Shelly Wilson, [email protected], (715)307-3720.

About the North End Ski Club

The North End Ski Club is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization that has developed and maintains the North End Trailhead, ski and snowshoe trails, and a cozy warming cabin. The North End Trailhead is home to 32km of regularly groomed cross country ski trails, and 10 kilometers of well-marked and mapped snowshoe trails. Based in the Bayfield County Forest, the trails traverse deeply wooded and remote terrain, and provide a perfect opportunity to escape from the every day. The Bayfield County Forest rustic yurt is available for rental and is easily accessible from the ski, snowshoe and bike trails. For more information, visit www.northendskiclub.org • facebook.com/northendskiclub / contact Shelly Wilson, [email protected].

RACE INFORMATION

North End Classic Ski Classic

Sunday, February 9, 2025

Registration: Register online & by mail only. Download race entry form. Online registration closes at 3:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Bib pick-up: Saturday, February 8, 2025 – 6:00-7:30PM, Redbery Books, Cable.

Sunday, February 9, 2025 – 7:30-9:30AM, Redbery Books.

Technique: Classical technique (diagonal stride and accepted variations) is to be used. Skating in any form is not permitted, including marathon skate, diagonal skate, flying herringbone, etc. Limited skating steps are permitted only when changing lanes or cornering. Technique use will be monitored and anyone observed skating will be disqualified.

Start Times: 10:00AM – Mass Start – 12.5K and 25K; 10:05AM – Cookie Classic

Start: Birkie Trail at west end of Powerline near North End Trailhead Finish: North End Cabin

Courses: Start area on Birkie Trail at the west end of the Powerline. Short course finishes after one lap at the North End Cabin. Long course goes to the Cabin and back out and repeats the loop.

Cookie Classic: Register for Cookie Classic. Starts immediately following the 12.5 & 25 km races. Same start area as 12.5K and 25K. Cookie .5K and 1 K do an out and back loop to the east on the Powerline/Birkie Trail. 2K follows main racecourse, diverts to the Birkie Classic Trail and returns to Powerline. All skiers receive a cookie award. Cookie Classic skiers should not ski toward the North End Cabin on the main racecourse at any time.

Getting to the Start: Ski from the North End Cabin up to the Birkie Trail. Turn left and ski on the Birkie Trail to the Powerline. About 1 km. Or, walk down Randysek Road toward Cable, and then up the hill on the plowed access road.

Cut-off Times: All racers must reach Food Station 2 by 11:30.

Cost: $51 up to and including Jan. 31; $61 through Feb. 8 at 3pm. Note: $1.00 of every entry will be donated to the Great Divide Ambulance Service in support of their efforts in our community. Youth (under 18): $20 up to and including Saturday, Feb. 9. NO RACE DAY REGISTRATION. Cookie Classic: Free.

Clothing Transport: Racers’ warm-ups and clothing will be transported from the Start to the Finish area. You will need to provide your own duffel, backpack or other bag to transport your clothing. A tag will be provided at registration with your bib number to identify your bag.

Aid Stations: 25K race: 8km, 12.6km, 21km, Finish. 12.5 race: 8km, Finish. Water & energy drink.

First Aid: EMT and other first aid personnel will be on the course and sweeping each race. If you need assistance, stop at a food station. All food stations and first aid personnel will have radio contact with race officials at the start area.

Awards: 25K: Overall Male and Female – top three; Age Classes at 5 years, Male and Female, top three. 12.5K: Overall Male and Female- top three; Age Classes at 5 years, Male and Female – top three.

Awards Pick-up: At Rivers Eatery after 12:30pm or as soon as results are official. Casual ceremony – pick up your award at your leisure or immediately following official results if you need to leave. You must pick up your award. Awards will not be mailed.

Racer Premium: First 150 registered racers in 12.5K & 25K receive custom Borah Teamwear ski hat.

Post-Race Food: Complimentary pasta and bread following race at the Rivers Eatery in Cable for all racers & volunteers (Pasta available for friends and family of racers at a cost, or you may order off the menu). Other food for purchase. Racers, be sure to bring your food ticket with you.

Random Drawings: Drawings will be conducted in advance and prizes presented to winners at bib pick-up.

Spectator viewing:

North End Trail Head (Start/Finish/Lap)

North End Trail (at Birkie Trail – access on skis or snowshoes from North End Trail Head

Timber Trail Rd. crossing – access via Randysek Rd. and Timber Trail Rd.

Food Station 1 & 3 – Timber Trail Rd. crossing at trail number 67 – access via Spider Lake Firelane and Timber Trail Rd.

Finish. Numerous other sites accessible from the Birkie Trail.

Results: Results will be emailed to every participant shortly after their finish and will be posted online at https://www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=305324 and will be available on www.northendskiclub.org.

Thanks to our 2024 sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Tamarack Health. Event Sponsors: Borah Teamwear, Rivers Eatery. Platinum Sponsors: Chippewa Valley Bank, New Moon Ski and Bike Shop, Out There Nordic, Start Line Inn/Start Line Services. Gold Sponsor: Essentia Health Pharmacy. Silver Sponsors: Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, Cable Chiropractic Clinic, McKinney Realty, United Church of Christ. Bronze Sponsors: Backroads Coffee, Cable Lumber & Home, Cresthill Resort, Delta Diner, Marketplace Foods, Northern Native Plantscapes, Town of Namakagon.

