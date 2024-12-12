Winterfest Virtual Events Begin this weekend!

Rodney Silvis, 2025 Winterfest Race Director

Dear MECCA skiers and snowshoers:

Let the fun begin! Perhaps a little more snow would help, but MECCA is ready to host Winterfest 2024-2025.

Consider participating in the live event — 30K, 15K or 5K races, all with both classic and skate options — on January 18, 2025.

If you have a conflict with that date, no worries! Virtual participation commences this Sunday, December 15, 2024, and will continue through February 15, 2025. Our virtual Winterfest has the same events as the live Winterfest, plus pursuit racing and snowshoeing. All virtual ski and snowshoe events must be completed at MECCA trails.

The very popular MECCA Candlelight Ski Shoe Hike will also be hosted at MECCA on January 25, 2025. Naturally, if these live events don’t fit your schedule and you are looking for an early season race, the ever-popular SISU is on January 11, 2025.

Visit www.MECCAtrails.com to register for more information on Winterfest and other area events.

Hope to see you on the trails,

Rodney Silvis

2025 Winterfest Race director