Winter Carnival, an annual Madison tradition for more than 80 years, returns Feb. 6-9, 2025

An annual tradition for more than 80 years, the nonprofit Wisconsin Union’s winter-themed event series Winter Carnival returns Feb. 6-9, 2025, with more than 30 events, including bringing Lady Liberty to Lake Mendota and a freestyle skiing and snowboarding competition.

The 2025 Winter Carnival series currently includes:

The Winter Carnival lineup celebrates all things Wisconsin winter with mostly free indoor and outdoor activities, including numerous family-friendly events.

The event lineup is subject to change, including due to weather conditions. Some events include age restrictions, participation restrictions, or registration.

“Winter Carnival brings the community and visitors together each year for classic and new winter fun, from candy-making in the snow to sledding,” Wisconsin Union Public Relations and Communications Officer Shauna Breneman said.

The Wisconsin Union team has hosted Winter Carnival for 85 years. The team works with UW–Madison student leaders and community partners, such as University Recreation & Wellbeing and WAA, to make Winter Carnival’s winter fun possible.

One beloved, annual Winter Carnival tradition brings a touch of New York to Madison: Lady Liberty on Lake Mendota; the Wisconsin Union team places an inflatable replica of the Statue of Liberty’s head, arm, and torch on frozen Lake Mendota.

This tradition traces its origins back to 1979, when University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni and Pail and Shovel Party leaders Leon Varjian and Jim Mallon ’79 turned a student government campaign promise into reality: to bring the Statue of Liberty to Madison. They fulfilled their promise with Styrofoam versions of the torch, hand and head on Lake Mendota. Those curious about this campus tradition and its more recent reimagining as an inflatable can read more details here.

While attending Winter Carnival, patrons can enjoy the Wisconsin Union’s heated nearby building Memorial Union, which offers indoor, year-round dining options. Purchases at Memorial Union and tax-deductible donations to the nonprofit Wisconsin Union help make the Union’s low-cost and free events, spaces and Wisconsin Union student leadership opportunities possible.

Winter Carnival patrons can visit union.wisc.edu/wintercarnival for the most up-to-date Carnival lineup.

